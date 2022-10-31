TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge higher with Fed seen staying the course

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation.

The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in step with rate expectations, was up 7.5 basis points at 4.497% while the 10-year US10YT=RR yield rose 3.6 basis pointsto 4.046%.

The Fed needs to slow demand for inflation to come down and to do that they need to see employment moderate, said Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Troy, Michigan.

"What we're going to find out this week, is that the Fed is going to leave itself the most flexibility to make sure that they can address inflation if these numbers continue to come in high," Saglimbene said, referring to inflation data.

Equity markets in particular have begun to entertain the idea the Fed could pause its rate hikes or at least shift to a less agressive hiking campaign.

"The bond market has continued to doubt that the Fed is ready to either slow interest rate increases or actually move to the sidelines," Saglimbene added, saying markets had got ahead of themselves.

Fed funds futures are pricing in a 97.7% likelihood that the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. The market has also raised its outlook for the Fed's target rate to peak at 4.95% in May 2023. FEDWATCH

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger when the curve inverts, was at -45.5 basis points.

The 30-year yield US30YT=RR was up 1.8 basis points to 4.147%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.661%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.519%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging just over 2.5% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.605%.

Oct. 31 Monday 10:11 AM New York / 1411 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.025

4.1205

0.039

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.41

4.5703

0.049

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-197/256

4.4969

0.075

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-112/256

4.4547

0.066

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-120/256

4.2441

0.056

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-24/256

4.1505

0.045

10-year note US10YT=RR

89-156/256

4.0457

0.036

20-year bond US20YT=RR

86-96/256

4.4143

0.025

30-year bond US30YT=RR

80-120/256

4.1479

0.019

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 36.75 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.25 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 3.75 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -45.75 0.75 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.