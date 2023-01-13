TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge higher as rate cut assumptions falter

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Friday after slipping the day before on a fall in December headline consumer prices, as some investors balked at the market's take that the Federal Reserve will be forced to cut interest rates later this year.

The first decline in CPI since May 2020, a 0.1% dip that is likely to pressure on the Federal Reserve to slow the pace of its interest rate hikes, led Treasuries to rally and push the 10-year's US10YT=RR yield down to a low of 3.424% on Thursday. Yields move inversely to their price.

The 10-year yield was up 0.1 basis points to 3.449% on Friday, after sliding to 3.418% in early European trade, in a sign some in the market appear question the Fed's insistence rates will stay higher for longer.

"The market is still not listening to what is coming from the Fed. The market is pricing in rate cuts already some time later this year, and that is not at all what the Fed is trying to get the market to see," said Johan Grahn, head of ETF Strategy at AllianzIM in Minneapolis.

Future prices for the Fed's target range on interest rates have fallen to 4.921% in June and 4.419% in December, as the market prices in a rate cut later in the year. Policymakers have indicated the target rate will stay above 5% this year.

Signs of inflationary pressure in the service sector has given investors pause that inflation could be sticky and not slow to the Fed's 2% target nearly as the market has projected, Grahn said.

"The risk here is that inflation coming down is just transitory and that it will come back up again with some inflationary pressure in the service sector," Grahn said.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, rose 3.3 basis points at 4.171%.

News that JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N said it set aside $1.4 billion in anticipation of a mild recession rattled markets, with a recession harbinger - the gap between two- and 10-year yields US2US10=RR - widened to -72.4 basis points.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 0.7 basis points to 3.567%.

Jan. 13 Friday 10:16 a.m. New York / 1516 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.535

4.6483

0.039

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.6225

4.7957

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-37/256

4.1712

0.033

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-26/256

3.8387

0.028

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-114/256

3.5539

0.010

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-68/256

3.5048

0.007

10-year note US10YT=RR

105-152/256

3.4485

0.001

20-year bond US20YT=RR

103-216/256

3.7238

-0.017

30-year bond US30YT=RR

107-232/256

3.567

-0.007

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 28.00 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.25 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.00 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.25 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -40.50 -0.50 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Conor Humphries) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

