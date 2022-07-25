TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge higher as market awaits Fed hike

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged slightly higher on Monday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's likely 75 basis point interest rate increase later this week amid growing concerns about an economic slowdown and the potential for recession.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indication of a looming recession when the short-end yield is higher than the long end, has been inverted for more than two weeks and was at -18.9 basis points.

"This is the first meaningful yield curve inversion we've had since 2006 for any period of time," said David Petrosinelli, senior trader at InspereX, adding that it feeds into a generally accepted narrative of a slowdown at the very least.

"Economic growth has slowed significantly. It's going to slow because of the Fed rate increases and that's why you're seeing the inverted yield curve. I don't think that's something that's going to be broken in the near term."

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield rose 3.8 basis points to 3.029%, while the yield on the 10-year note US10YT=RR was up 6.1 basis points at 2.842%.

The Fed will announce its expected rate hike after a two-day policy meeting that ends on Wednesday.

The implied probability of a 75 basis point hike is 89.4%, with the likelihood of a 100 basis point hike at 10.6%, according to Refinitiv data FEDWATCH.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.607%.

The Treasury will sell $129 billion of two- , five- and seven-year debt this week, starting with $45 billion of two-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 7.8 basis points at 3.074%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.371%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.4% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.350%.

July 25 Monday 10:14 AM New York/1414 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.44

2.4884

0.040

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.8975

2.9802

0.047

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-242/256

3.0287

0.038

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-10/256

2.9859

0.041

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-134/256

2.9157

0.043

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-20/256

2.9164

0.054

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-72/256

2.8416

0.061

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-20/256

3.3136

0.074

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-32/256

3.0743

0.078

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 22.25 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.25 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -0.75 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -25.50 -0.75 (Reporting by Herbert Lash Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

