TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge higher as market awaits CPI data

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday a day before key consumer price data is unlikely to alter another aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week as it slows the U.S. economy to quell

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose 4.4 basis points to 3.365%, while the two-year note's US2YT=RR yield, which typically moves in step with rate expectations, added 0.5 basis points at 3.576%.

The Labor Department's consumer price index on Tuesday is expected to show headline inflation to have risen 8.1% year-over-year in August, compared with 8.5% the prior month, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, is expected to have increased to 6.1% from 5.9% in July.

"The Fed is probably giving us a pass on the CPI numbers because we all know it will be 75 basis points" when policymakers meet next week, said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings.

Yields on the 10-year note bounced higher after the Treasury sold $32 billion in the U.S. benchmark in what was considered a weak auction. Earlier, the Treasury sold $41 billion in three-notes at an auction also seen was weak.

The 10-year note was sold at a high yield of 3.330%, while the high yield on the three-year auction was 3.564%.

Back-to-back auctions tend to be weaker, di Galoma said. Rates earlier were lower as the U.S. market often takes direction from European government debt, he said.

The two-year's yield has jumped about 68 basis points since the start of August and hit a 14-year high of 3.5798% early Tuesday on expectations the Fed will keep boosting rates until they are viewed as being restrictive to economic growth.

"We're going to be in a recession before you know it," di Galoma said, making him a buyer of the two-year note as its yield moves toward 4%, even 3.75%.

Fed fund futures are pricing in a 93% probability that the Fed will raise interest rates by 75 basis points at the end of policymakers' two-day meeting Sept. 20-21.

David Petrosinelli, senior trader at InspereX, said he doubts the CPI on Tuesday will change what the Fed does, unless the reading is extremely off market expectations.

"You've heard the Fed the last week and a half just pound 75 basis points home," Petrosinelli said about the Fed's expected rate hike. "It would be a big surprise that this number really influenced the Fed."

Energy prices have been trending lower, which will be positive for Tuesday's headline number, he said.

"The real issue is going to be rents, which are 40% of core CPI and rents are problematic even though the rate of increase has started to flatten," he said.

The gap between yields on the two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, often seen as an indicator of a looming recession when the short end is higher than the long end and inverts the Treasury curve, was at -21.4 basis points.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 6.1 basis points to 3.517%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.563%, after closing at 2.52% on Friday, just off this year's lows in July.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.425%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.4% annually for the next decade. The rate has come down from a three-month high of 2.636% set three weeks ago.

The U.S. dollar 5-years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.457%.

Sept. 12 Monday 3:13 PM New York / 1913 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

3.0075

3.0713

0.030

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

3.445

3.553

0.007

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-98/256

3.5777

0.007

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-168/256

3.6131

0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-120/256

3.4632

0.017

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-16/256

3.4401

0.026

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-216/256

3.3654

0.044

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-172/256

3.7572

0.050

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-124/256

3.5166

0.061

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 32.75 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.25 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.25 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -32.25 0.25 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

