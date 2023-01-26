TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge higher as GDP, labor data point to economic resilience

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday after economic data showed resilience in the U.S. economy, potentially strengthening the case for the Federal Reserve to maintain its hawkish posture in coming months as it seeks to cool inflation.

A separate report from the Labor Department on Thursday showed the labor market remained strong, with initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropping 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 186,000 for the week ended Jan. 21, lower than the 192,000 reported for the previous week.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose more than two basis points after the data, although they pared gains afterwards and were last seen at 3.478%, slightly higher than on Wednesday.

Two-year note yields US2YT=RR, which tend to more closely reflect monetary policy expectations, were last seen at 4.164%, nearly three basis points higher from Wednesday.

Before the data was released, yields were already up on the back of euro zone bond yields, which rose on Thursday after recent hawkish comments from European Central Bank officials.

"This morning we started to see some data coming in a bit above expectations, which is a good sign for growth, and that's going to help decrease the downside move in Treasury yields that had been developing in the last couple of weeks," said Matthew Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management.

The U.S. central bank raised its benchmark overnight rate by 4.25 percentage points last year to fight decades-high inflation, but the rapid tightening of monetary policy - the fastest since the 1980s - has led investors to weigh inflation concerns against recessionary fears, with markets gyrating between the two.

After a series of supersized rate hikes, the Fed is now largely expected to deliver a smaller 25-basis-point hike next week after indications of a slowdown in inflation.

Signs of resilience in the economy could be seen as supporting a so-called "soft landing" scenario, one in which the Fed manages to tame inflation without causing a recession, but investors and analysts still point to the risk of over-tightening due to the delayed effects of monetary policy.

"We still expect the lagged impact of the surge in interest rates to push the economy into a mild recession in the first half of this year," Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

Meanwhile, strong labor market data indicated an imminent dovish change of course by the Fed remained unlikely, said Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo, head of multi-asset retail investing at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

"It is difficult to see unemployment rising to the required rate to moderate wage inflation at these levels of growth. We believe above potential growth, in combination with the low level of jobless claims, should challenge the view of a policy pivot in the near term," she said.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.5575

4.6741

-0.001

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.6525

4.8301

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-237/256

4.1641

0.027

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100

3.8746

0.034

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-166/256

3.5774

0.033

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-14/256

3.5375

0.028

10-year note US10YT=RR

105-84/256

3.4781

0.016

20-year bond US20YT=RR

103-128/256

3.7477

0.009

30-year bond US30YT=RR

106-228/256

3.6199

-0.004

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 28.75 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.50 2.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.75 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -38.50 0.75 (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao) ((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +1 917 285 3067; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

