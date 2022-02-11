TREASURIES-U.S. yields ease as markets map out Fed's likely rate route

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields eased on Friday as markets took stock of the previous day's sharp move higher on a strong inflation reading and after comments by a U.S. Federal Reserve official raised expectations of an aggressive tightening policy.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR yield touched 2.056% on Thursday, its highest since Aug. 1, 2019, after an inflation gauge showed its highest annual reading in 40 years and St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said he had become "dramatically" more hawkish in light of the data.

Bullard also called for a full percentage point of interest rate hikes over the next three meetings.

Financial markets are fully pricing in a rate hike of at least 25 basis points from the Fed at its March 15-16 policy meeting and forecasting a 71.5% chance of a 50-basis-point hike, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 0.8 basis points to 2.021% on Friday.

"Digestion is a really good word for it, it was a hell of a move," Huw Roberts, head of Analytics at Quant Insight, said.

"We have a fixed calendar, we have a March FOMC meeting date and the debate now is all about whether we are going to get a 50 (basis point hike) or not, whether the language will guide us to 25 at every meeting thereafter."

Goldman Sachs upped its view on the path of interest rate hikes from the Fed, saying it expects seven 25 basis point hikes this year. HSBC's U.S. economist Ryan Wang said the bank now expects the Fed to front-load rate rises more than previously anticipated, with a 50 basis point hike in March and four additional quarter-point rate rises in 2022.

The University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment index dropped to 61.7 in the first half of this month, the lowest since 2011, from a final reading of 67.2 in January, with the survey's one-year inflation expectations rising to 5%, the highest since 2008, although the five-to-10 year inflation outlook held at 3.1%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 1.8 basis points to 2.320% after reaching 2.351% on Thursday, its highest since May 20.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 46.4 basis points after flattening to as little as 39.09, the smallest gap since August 7.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.7 basis points at 1.553% after surging more than 24 basis points on Thursday, its biggest daily jump since June 5, 2009.

A yield curve measure involving overnight index swaps (OIS), another important sector of the rates market, briefly inverted on Friday, a warning sign of an economic downturn, with the U.S. 5-year/30-year OIS yield curve USD30YOIS=, USD5YOIS= inverting for the first time since July 2018.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.825%, after closing at 2.754% on Thursday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.504%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.5% a year for the next decade.

