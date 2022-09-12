TREASURIES-U.S. yields ease as market awaits CPI data

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Treasury yields eased on Monday as investors await key consumer price data this week that is unlikely to alter another aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week as it tries to slow the U.S. economy to quell inflation.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 1.3 basis points to 3.308% and the two-year note's US2YT=RR yield, which typically moves in step with rate expectations, was down 1.8 basis points at 3.553%.

The two-year's yield has jumped about 68 basis points since the start of August and hit a 14-year high of 3.575% on Friday on expectations the Fed will keep boosting rates until they are viewed as being restrictive to economic growth.

Consumer price data on Tuesday is expected to show headline inflation to have risen 8.1% year-over-year in August, compared with 8.5% in the prior month.

Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, is expected to have increased to 6.1% from 5.9% in July.

"I don't think that number is going to change anything tomorrow vis-a-vis what the Fed does, unless you had such an extreme number," said David Petrosinelli, senior trader at InspereX.

"You've heard the Fed the last week and a half just pound 75 basis points home," he said. "It would be a big surprise that this number really influenced the Fed."

Fed fund futures are pricing in a 91% probability that the Fed will raise interest rates by 75 basis points when policymakers meet Sept. 20-21.

Energy prices have been trending lower, which will be positive for Tuesday's headline number, Petrosinelli said.

"The real issue is going to be rents, which are 40% of core CPI and rents are problematic even though the rate of increase has started to flatten," he said.

The gap between yields on the two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, often seen as an indicator of a looming recession when the short end is higher than the long end and inverts the Treasury curve, was at -24.7 basis points.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 0.1 basis point to 3.457%.

The Treasury will sell $41 billion in three-year notes and $32 billion in 10-year notes at a 1 p.m. auction. Another $18 billion in 30-year bonds will be sold on Tuesday.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.573%, after closing at 2.52% on Friday, just off this year's lows in July.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.427%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.4% annually for the next decade. The rate has come down from a three-month high of 2.636% set three weeks ago.

The U.S. dollar 5-years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.473%.

Sept. 12 Monday 10:29 AM New York / 1429 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

3.01

3.0739

0.033

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

3.445

3.553

0.007

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-110/256

3.5527

-0.018

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-184/256

3.5902

-0.020

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-168/256

3.4214

-0.025

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-92/256

3.3913

-0.023

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-80/256

3.3079

-0.013

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-120/256

3.6983

-0.009

30-year bond US30YT=RR

91-132/256

3.4572

0.001

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 33.25 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 9.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -31.75 0.75

