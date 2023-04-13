US Markets
TREASURIES-U.S. yields ease after weaker-than-expected data

April 13, 2023 — 08:34 am EDT

Written by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Thursday after data showed a moderation in the rise in producer prices last month and an uptick in jobless claims, suggesting the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening over the past year is taking its toll on the economy.

U.S. two-year yields dipped 1.4 basis points to 3.955% US2YT=RR, while the benchmark 10-year yield was down 1 bp at 3.413% US10YT=RR.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Alison Williams)

