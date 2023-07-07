TREASURIES-U.S. yields ease after jobs data

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dialed down on Friday, although longer-dated yields were higher on the session, after a reading on the labor market soothed concerns the Federal Reserve would aggressively raise interest rates.

Nonfarm payrolls (NFP) increased by 209,000 jobs in June, the Labor Department said, shy of the 225,000 estimate of economists polled by Reuters and the smallest monthly gain in 2-1/2 years. The unemployment rate slipped to 3.6% from 3.7% in May, indicating the labor market remains tight.

The market is now looking to consumer price index (CPI) data due out next Wednesday.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 0.7 basis points to 4.048% after earlier rising to as much as 4.094%.

Yields jumped on Thursday after a flurry of data, including a much stronger-than-expected report on private payrolls in the ADP National Employment that fueled fears the Fed would need to be hawkish in taking steps to control stubbornly high inflation.

"After the data we got earlier this week the market was probably prepared for something at least consensus or stronger in terms of NFP, and obviously what we got was something a little bit on the weaker side with some fairly significant downward revisions as well," said Ben Jeffery, interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

"This read wasn’t soft enough in its own right I think to really change the Fed’s outlook on the July meeting, but probably what it does do is leave all the weight on Wednesday’s CPI report to determine what ultimately happens at the end of this month, and then probably more likely September is the bigger wildcard at this point."

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 8.3 basis points at 4.923% after hitting a 16-year high of 5.12% on Thursday.

Expectations for a 25 basis point rate hike from the Fed at its July 25-26 meeting stand at 92.4%, up slightly from 91.8% a day prior, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. However, traders priced in a lower chance of any further increases later in the year.

Recent comments from other Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, have supported two additional hikes this year. Chicago Federal Reserve Bank president Austan Goolsbee said after the jobs data that he does not disagree with the consensus among U.S. central bank policymakers that rates will need to rise a couple more times this year.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 3.4 basis points to 4.037% after topping at 4.061% on the day.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at a negative 88.1 basis points.

The spread had its deepest inversion since 1981 earlier in the week.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.246%, after closing at 2.249% on Thursday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.282%, indicating the market expects inflation to average 2.28% a year for the next decade.

