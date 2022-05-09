TREASURIES-U.S. yields ease after hitting 3-1/2 year highs on rate hike unease

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - Yields on most U.S. Treasury notes pared early gains to trade lower on Monday as bargain-hunters stepped in after the benchmark 10-year yield hit fresh 3-1/2 year highs as inflation fears continued to roil markets.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR traded little changed on the day at 3.127%, after earlier hitting 3.20%, a level last seen in November 2018.

"This is just short-covering on domestic accounts that have been short the market, taking a look at buying them back," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings LLC. "There's certainly some bargain hunting."

Investors buy back borrowed securities to cover short positions, often leading to swings in the market. Sharply rising yields knock prices lower as bond yields move inversely to prices.

The long end of the yield curve has been steepening, pushing the gap between two- and 30-year notes up from a low of 38.76 on Friday to a high of 61.87 on Monday, Refinitiv data showed.

"People are taking advantage of moving out the curve," di Galoma said. "I've seen accounts extend from the very front end of the market to the long end just because the yield curve has steepened so much," he said.

Yields on Treasury debt have roughly doubled since early March as the Federal Reserve took a hawkish stance and began hiking interest rates that month for the first time since late 2018 to curb soaring inflation.

The Fed can stick to half-point rate hikes for the next two- to three meetings then assess how the economy and inflation are responding before deciding whether further rises are needed, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said.

"I don't think we need to be moving even more aggressively," Bostic said in comments to Bloomberg on Monday.

The U.S. consumer price index is expected to show on Wednesday the pace of core CPI in April slowed to 6.0% and headline CPI to 8.1% from 6.5% and 8.5%, respectively, the month before, according to economists polled by Refinitiv.

The Treasury will auction $45 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday and $36 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday.

The spike in longer-dated bond yields has outpaced the short-end of the curve, pushing the spread differential between two- and 10-year debt to its widest level in nearly three months.

The closely watched gap between two- and 10-year yields US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 47.8 basis points.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 3.161%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.815%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.8% a year for the next decade.

Yields on inflation-linked debt on U.S. bonds hit fresh multi-year highs, with yields on five-year maturities rising to their highest levels since March 2020. US5YTIP=RR

The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities was last up 6 bps at 0.35% US10YTIP=RR, also the highest in two years.

May 9 Monday 10:29 AM New York / 1429 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.835

0.8483

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.315

1.3419

-0.018

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-184/256

2.647

-0.049

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-82/256

2.868

-0.045

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-200/256

3.0156

-0.030

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-128/256

3.1159

-0.015

10-year note US10YT=RR

89-136/256

3.1268

0.003

20-year bond US20YT=RR

84-80/256

3.4789

0.028

30-year bond US30YT=RR

80-220/256

3.2593

0.038

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 30.75 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.00 -1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.25 -1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.50 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -27.50 -1.00 (Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise) ((saikat.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +44-20-7542-1713; Reuters Messaging: saikat.chatterjee.reuters.com@reuters.net))

