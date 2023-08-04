News & Insights

US Markets

TREASURIES-U.S. yields drop slightly, then pare back losses after jobs report

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 04, 2023 — 08:34 am EDT

Written by Davide Barbuscia for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped slightly and then pared back losses, after jobs data on Friday showing the U.S. economy maintained a moderate pace of job growth in July.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 187,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said. Solid wage gains and a decline in the unemployment rate pointed to continued tightness in labor market conditions.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR were roughly flat on the day in morning trade, after a small drop immediately after the data.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +1 917 285 3067; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.