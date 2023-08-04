TREASURIES-U.S. yields drop slightly, then pare back losses after jobs report

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped slightly and then pared back losses, after jobs data on Friday showing the U.S. economy maintained a moderate pace of job growth in July.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 187,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said. Solid wage gains and a decline in the unemployment rate pointed to continued tightness in labor market conditions.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR were roughly flat on the day in morning trade, after a small drop immediately after the data.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by John Stonestreet)

