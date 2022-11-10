TREASURIES-U.S. yields drop as October inflation cools off

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday after data showed inflation in the United States cooled off in October, supporting expectations that the Federal Reserve could slow its tightening pace.

U.S. 10-year yields dropped 22 basis points to 3.9232% US10YT=RR, while U.S. two-year yields, which reflect rate move expectations, sank 25 basis points to 4.3783% US2YT=RR.

Data showed that the U.S. consumer price index rose 0.4% in October after climbing by the same margin in September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI would advance 0.6%. In the 12 months through October, the CPI increased 7.7% after rising 8.2% on the same basis in September.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, core CPI increased 0.3% last month after gaining 0.6% in September. Economists expected core CPI to gain 0.6%.

"The better-than-expected 0.3% (month-on-month) increase in core consumer prices in October won't on its own persuade the Fed to drop its hawkish stance," Paul Ashworth, chief North American economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note after the data.

"But we expect this to mark the start of a much longer disinflationary trend that we think will convince the Fed to halt its tightening cycle early next year, with the policy rate peaking at 4.50% to 4.75%, and to begin cutting rates again before the end of 2023," he added.

The rates future markets have priced in a a 71.5% chance of a 50-basis-point hike in December, and a 67.5% probability of an increase of the same magnitude in the February meeting. FEDWATCH

The Fed's terminal rate, or the level at which interest rates would peak, fell to 4.85%. It was at 5% and higher last week.

November 10 Thursday 9:06AM New York / 1406 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.08

4.1779

-0.025

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.3725

4.5312

-0.090

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-253/256

4.3804

-0.248

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-162/256

4.273

-0.255

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-112/256

4.0265

-0.256

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-48/256

3.9687

-0.245

10-year note US10YT=RR

101-176/256

3.9194

-0.223

20-year bond US20YT=RR

87-40/256

4.3504

-0.174

30-year bond US30YT=RR

79-248/256

4.1829

-0.136

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 35.50 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.00 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.00 1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.25 1.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -49.50 0.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jane Merriman and Jonathan Oatis) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.