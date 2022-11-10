TREASURIES-U.S. yields drop as October inflation cools off

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday after data showed inflation in the United States cooled off in October, supporting expectations that the Federal Reserve could slow its tightening pace.
U.S. 10-year yields dropped 22 basis points to 3.9232% US10YT=RR, while U.S. two-year yields, which reflect rate move expectations, sank 25 basis points to 4.3783% US2YT=RR.
Data showed that the U.S. consumer price index rose 0.4% in October after climbing by the same margin in September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI would advance 0.6%. In the 12 months through October, the CPI increased 7.7% after rising 8.2% on the same basis in September.
Excluding the volatile food and energy components, core CPI increased 0.3% last month after gaining 0.6% in September. Economists expected core CPI to gain 0.6%.
"The better-than-expected 0.3% (month-on-month) increase in core consumer prices in October won't on its own persuade the Fed to drop its hawkish stance," Paul Ashworth, chief North American economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note after the data.
"But we expect this to mark the start of a much longer disinflationary trend that we think will convince the Fed to halt its tightening cycle early next year, with the policy rate peaking at 4.50% to 4.75%, and to begin cutting rates again before the end of 2023," he added.
The rates future markets have priced in a a 71.5% chance of a 50-basis-point hike in December, and a 67.5% probability of an increase of the same magnitude in the February meeting. FEDWATCH
The Fed's terminal rate, or the level at which interest rates would peak, fell to 4.85%. It was at 5% and higher last week.
November 10 Thursday 9:06AM New York / 1406 GMT
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
4.08
4.1779
-0.025
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
4.3725
4.5312
-0.090
Two-year note US2YT=RR
99-253/256
4.3804
-0.248
Three-year note US3YT=RR
100-162/256
4.273
-0.255
Five-year note US5YT=RR
100-112/256
4.0265
-0.256
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
100-48/256
3.9687
-0.245
10-year note US10YT=RR
101-176/256
3.9194
-0.223
20-year bond US20YT=RR
87-40/256
4.3504
-0.174
30-year bond US30YT=RR
79-248/256
4.1829
-0.136
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
35.50
0.50
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
15.00
0.75
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
6.00
1.00
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
1.25
1.75
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-49.50
0.00
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jane Merriman and Jonathan Oatis)
