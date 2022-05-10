TREASURIES-U.S. yields drop as investors rethink inflation risk ahead of data

By Herbert Lash and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries rallied on Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year note yield tumbling from more than a three-year high to below 3%, as the market paused to reassess the inflation outlook a day before key consumer price data is released.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RRslid 9.4 basis points to 2.985%, while the 30-year bond US30YT=RRfell 9.6 basis points to 3.112%, almost trading under 3% at one point.

Since hitting a two-month low in early March, 10-year yields have surged about 127 basis.

The Federal Reserve's hawkish pivot on inflation in March drove a sell-off in Treasuries in the last few weeks.

Some market participants believe though that 10-year yields have yet to hit their peak.

"The 10-year rate will likely continue to move higher as long as the Fed continues to raise rates, but that the pace of that rise is likely to slow as the front end of the curve speeds up to keep pace with the Fed," said Ellis Phifer, managing director, fixed income research at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.

"Those moves will bring on the bearish curve flattener that accompanies Fed tightening cycles. There is no reason to think that will not happen."

On the front end of the curve, the U.S. two-year yield, which often reflect the Fed rate outlook, was little changed to slightly lower at 2.616% US2YT=RR. That pushed the yield curve flatter on the day, with the spread between U.S. two-year and 10-year yields narrowing to 36 basis points.

A decent U.S. three-year note auction also solidified demand for Treasuries, picking up a high yield of 2.809%, below the expected rate at the bid deadline.

The bid-to-cover ratio of 2.59, a gauge of demand, was the highest since early March 2021.

Investors are also awaiting U.S. inflation data on Wednesday, with the consumer price index expected to show core CPI last month slowing to 6.0% and headline CPI to 8.1% from 6.5% and 8.5%, respectively, in March.

"Maybe we're going to get a period of inflation that won't be just heading higher unabatedly," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. macro strategy at MUFG Securities. "The base effect, among other things, will make it harder to judge where inflation really is in the next two or three months."

U.S. inflation breakevens, a measure of inflation expectations, fell on Tuesday.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) <USBEI5Y=RR> slid to 2.9377, the lowest since late February. It was last at 2.943%.

The yield on U.S. five-year TIPS touched positive territory late Tuesday at 0.004% US5YTIP=RR, the highest since late December. It was last at -0.007%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate <USBEI10Y=RR> fell as low as 2.695%, its weakest since early March. It last traded at 2.707%.

May 10 Tuesday 3:41PM New York / 1941 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.8925

0.907

-0.010

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.3875

1.4167

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-197/256

2.6206

0.001

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-120/256

2.8148

-0.022

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-58/256

2.9182

-0.065

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-64/256

2.9949

-0.080

10-year note US10YT=RR

90-164/256

2.9869

-0.092

20-year bond US20YT=RR

86-72/256

3.3276

-0.105

30-year bond US30YT=RR

83-88/256

3.1122

-0.096

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 27.75 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.50 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.00 1.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -26.50 2.00

