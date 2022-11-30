TREASURIES-U.S. yields drop as Fed's Powell affirms slow rate hike pace could start in December

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields retreated on Wednesday after trading higher for most of the session after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a more dovish tone than the market expected, saying the U.S. central bank could slow the pace of rate hikes as soon as next month.

Fed funds futures on Wednesday raised the chances of a 50 basis-point hike at a policy meeting next month to 89% from 83% just before Powell's comments. For the February meeting, the rates market has factored in a 58% likelihood of another such rate hike. FEDWATCH

The peak Fed funds rate slid after Powell's comments to 4.95%, seen hitting in May next year. Before his remarks, that peak rate was at 5.05%, expected at the June meeting.

"Generally, the market seems to have priced in the worst of it already and just sort of getting the event volatility out of play is sort of helping risk assets," said John Luke Tyner, fixed income portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors in Fairhope, Alabama.

"This probably isn't the response that Powell is looking for, especially since the terminal rate is moving lower. If this was the message that Powell is trying to communicate, then this is different from what he said in the last several meetings," he added.

In afternoon trading, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 6.1 basis points to 3.647%. For the month of November, 10-year yields dropped 11.5 bps, the largest monthly decline since July.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR slipped to 3.795%.

On the front end of the curve, the two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down nearly 10 bps at 4.372%. On the month, the two-year yield rose 17 bps, the smallest increase since September 2021.

U.S. five-year yields sank 10 bps to 3.821% US5YT=RR, posting a monthly fall of 21.6 bps, the biggest decline since April 2020.

A widely tracked part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR remained inverted at -72.7 bps, narrower following the slew of data released earlier in the session. The inversion of this curve typically precedes recession.

Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.9% annualized rate in the third quarter, according to the government's second estimate, higher than the preliminary number of 2.6%. The economy had contracted at a 0.6% rate in the second quarter.

The report followed private sector employment data, which showed new jobs created rose less than expected in November, giving the Fed some flexibility to ease the pace of tightening.

U.S. private employment increased by 127,000 jobs in November, the ADP National Employment report showed. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private jobs increasing 200,000.

The ADP number briefly earlier weighed on U.S. Treasury yields.

November 30 Wednesday 3:52PM New York / 2052 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.2575

4.3636

-0.020

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.5375

4.7085

-0.023

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-62/256

4.372

-0.101

Three-year note US3YT=RR

101-6/256

4.128

-0.116

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-58/256

3.8247

-0.097

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-166/256

3.7687

-0.080

10-year note US10YT=RR

103-156/256

3.6884

-0.060

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-236/256

4.0056

-0.009

30-year bond US30YT=RR

103-112/256

3.8066

0.005

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 30.75 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.50 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.25 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.75 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -44.75 0.25

