TREASURIES-U.S. yields drop ahead of economic data, Fed minutes

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell on Wednesday, putting it on track for its longest streak of declines in more than five months, as investors weighed the path of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes with the likelihood of a recession.

Later on Wednesday, investors will eye data on U.S. manufacturing and the labor market for signs of weakening, as well as the minutes from the U.S. central bank's December meeting for clues on when the Fed will begin to dial down the tightening of its monetary policy.

"Now we sort of face this upcoming data this morning and the minutes this afternoon in sort of a difficult technical spot where if 10s continue to trade below 3.65% we could see still another downdraft just because people were anticipating that we would hold at least 3.80% and we are nowhere close to doing that," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

"There is not a great deal of thought behind these market moves, there are a lot of startled investors that are moving quickly because the market is moving in the opposite direction than they expected, we will have far more information and a more professional response once we get through the numbers this morning, the Fed minutes this afternoon and then the payroll data on Friday."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 11.5 basis points to 3.677% and on pace for its biggest one-day drop since Dec. 1.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at a negative 65.6 basis points. Such an inversion is seen by many as a signal of an impending recession.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 7.5 basis points at 4.331%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.228%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.2% a year for the next decade.

