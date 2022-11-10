US Markets

TREASURIES-U.S. yields drop after smaller-than-expected rise in inflation

November 10, 2022 — 08:33 am EST

Written by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss. for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday after data showed inflation in the United States cooled off in October, supporting expectations that the Federal Reserve could slow its tightening pace.

U.S. 10-year yields dropped 21 basis points to 3.9326% US10YT=RR, while U.S. two-year yields, which reflect rate move expectations, sank 22 bps to 4.4056% US2YT=RR.

Data showed that the U.S. consumer price index rose 0.4% in October after climbing by the same margin in September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI would advance 0.6%. In the 12 months through October, the CPI increased 7.7% after rising 8.2% on the same basis in September.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, core CPI increased 0.3% last month after gaining 0.6% in September. Economists expected core CPI to gain 0.6%.

