TREASURIES-U.S. yields drift lower with UK bonds, BoE still in focus

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped across most maturities in choppy trading on Tuesday, tracking for the most part moves in UK and European bonds, as recent measures by the British government to stabilize its bond market eased a bit of investor anxiety that has led to some short-covering.

U.S. benchmark 10-year yields fell for the first time in four days. They were last down nearly 2.5 basis points (bps) at 3.9901% US10YT=RR.

The 10-year gilt yield also edged lower by about 1.5 basis points (bps) to 3.928% GB10YT=RR, while those on 10-year German bunds were flat on the day at 2.283% DE10YT=RR.

Gilts gained earlier after the Bank of England said it has not decided to delay the start of its "quantitative tightening" sales of gilts again, denying a Financial Times report that such a move was likely.

The BoE also said on Tuesday it would go ahead with plans to start selling some of its huge stock of short- and medium-term government bonds with the first sale due on Nov. 1. That is a day later than previously planned to avoid clashing with a government fiscal statement.

The British central bank's launch of what is effectively quantitative tightening helped initially push Treasury yields higher.

"There's a little hangover still on potential gilt selling because there's a lot of back and forth," said Ellis Phifer, managing director of fixed income research at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 0.1 basis points to 4.016%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, remained inverted at -44.3 basis points.

The inversion of this yield curve predicted eight of the nine last recessions, according to analysts.

"We are, in my view, pushing closer to a recession. The Federal Reserve continues to promise us pain for jobs and they're trying to make good on that promise," Phifer said. "But the U.S. economy continues to roll, with industrial production still too high. The strength in the economy is giving the bond market pause to say well, we're not there (in recession) yet, but it's just delayed."

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which reflects interest rate expectations, was down 2.5 basis points at 4.431%.

Bond investors overall remained concerned about liquidity in the government fixed income market, prompting the Treasury department to ask primary dealers whether a buyback of the older off-the run Treasuries would be an appropriate solution.

"The idea is to buy older securities and issue bills to pay for the purchases," said Scott Skyrm, executive vice president in fixed income and repo at Curvature Securities. "Pretty good in theory, except decreasing the amount outstanding of older issues also makes them less liquid."

U.S. data on Tuesday was mixed, with the Treasury market showing little reaction. A report showed that confidence among U.S. single-family homebuilders fell for a 10th straight month in October amid soaring mortgage rates and bottlenecks for building materials.

In contrast, U.S. manufacturing output rose 0.4% last month, keeping pace with an upwardly revised 0.4% gain in August.

October 18 Tuesday 3:41PM New York / 1941 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

3.84

3.9319

0.046

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.2525

4.4066

0.027

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-170/256

4.4307

-0.025

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-134/256

4.4218

-0.031

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-164/256

4.2058

-0.032

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-152/256

4.1094

-0.037

10-year note US10YT=RR

90-4/256

3.988

-0.027

20-year bond US20YT=RR

88-12/256

4.2749

-0.023

30-year bond US30YT=RR

82-112/256

4.0153

0.000

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 37.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.50 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.00 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.50 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -47.25 0.50

