TREASURIES-U.S. yields drift lower as Fed flags rate hike pause

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points, as widely expected, but signalled it could pause raising rates at the next few meetings.

U.S. two-year yields, which reflect rate move expectations, were last down 5 bps at 3.928% US2YT=RR. The yield on benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR slid to 3.393%.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chris Reese)

