TREASURIES-U.S. yields drift higher after Fed flags rate hike

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields across the curve edged higher on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve said U.S. interest rates would rise "soon", adding that it will end its asset purchase program in early March.

The Fed, however, did not set a specific date for raising interest rates, although federal funds futures 0#FF: have fully priced in a quarter-point tightening for the Fed's March meeting, and another three hikes for 2022.

"With inflation well above 2 percent and a strong labor market, the Committee expects it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate," the U.S. central bank's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee said in a policy statement.

The rise in yields was muted overall, as investors viewed the Fed statement as dovish on balance.

"The statement still leaves a lot of questions to be answered particularly when it comes to the balance sheet roll off. There wasn't a whole lot of detail provided," said Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise Financial Services in Troy, Michigan.

"The Fed provided some clarity on the prospect of rate hikes but not all the clarity markets were looking for. There's still some uncertainty when it comes to the balance sheet roll off," he added.

In early afternoon trading, the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield rose nearly 2 basis points to 1.8029%US10YT=RR.

U.S. 30-year yields were flat at 2.1353% US30YT=RR.

On the front end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields were little changed at 1.0313% US2YT=RR.

January 26 Wednesday 2:24PM New York / 1924 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1875

0.1902

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.37

0.3758

-0.013

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-175/256

1.0353

0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-134/256

1.2892

0.013

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-142/256

1.5928

0.026

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-138/256

1.7539

0.023

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-36/256

1.8065

0.021

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-196/256

2.2024

0.013

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-56/256

2.1383

0.008

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 14.75 1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.50 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -18.25 0.25 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Will Dunham and Chizu Nomiyama) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

