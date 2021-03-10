TREASURIES-U.S. yields down after 10-year note auction, inflation data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid on Wednesday, following an auction of benchmark 10-year notes that was not as bad as feared, with higher dealer participation offsetting the somewhat-tepid demand overall.

The high yield was 1.523%, a little higher compared with the "when-issued" or expected level at the bid deadline, suggesting investors wanted a little more yield than the consensus estimate. The bid-to-cover ratio was 2.38, compared with the reopening average of 2.41, according to BMO Capital.

There was weak foreign demand, taking 56.8% - lower than the 60.6% in February and 62.2% in January. But the dealer uptake of 25.4% was higher than those in the previous two months.

"Generally it went pretty well overall. ... There's definitely a lot of focus on the distribution of Treasury supply these days especially at the longer end of the curve," said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies.

"The most important thing is the context of the market when the auction went off: which is that the market really rallied all day and rallied to its strongest going into the supply. And even so, the results were pretty good," Simons added.

Simons said this bodes well for Thursday's auction of 30-year bonds.

In afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last down at 1.521%, from 1.544% on Tuesday. It hit a roughly one-week low of 1.506%.

Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD Securities, said there was as a lot of short-covering going into the auction that pushed the average cost to borrow the benchmark note in the repo market higher to -0.25%.

Earlier on Wednesday, that rate was -2.69%, dealers said.

Negative rates happen when there is high demand for a security that prompts lenders or repo buyers to offer cheap cash.

U.S. 30-year yields fell to 2.245% US30YT=RR from Tuesday's 2.259%.

Earlier in the session, yields were already under pressure after data showed tepid core inflation for February, coming lower than expected and disappointing market participants that had propelled benchmark rates higher the last few weeks on expectations of more upbeat consumer prices.

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. core inflation was 0.1%, lower than market forecasts for a 0.2% rise, although the headline number grew 0.4%, in line with expectations.

"The softer core outcome is likely to be what the market focuses on and it should help to ease some of the bond market anxieties about inflation, but we suspect it will only be a temporary respite," said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING.

The yield on the U.S. Treasury 10-year Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) declined after the data and was last up on the day at -0.739% US10YTIP=RR, while the break-even inflation rate on 10-year TIPS, a gauge of expected annual inflation over the next 10 years, hit 2.268% on Wednesday, the highest since July 2014.

March 10 Wednesday 3:00PM New York / 2000 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.04

0.0406

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.055

0.0558

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-240/256

0.1568

-0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-196/256

0.3286

-0.021

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-150/256

0.7907

-0.030

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-124/256

1.2023

-0.031

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-100/256

1.5178

-0.026

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-152/256

2.1479

-0.009

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92

2.2434

-0.016

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.75 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.75 -1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.00 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -31.75 -2.25 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Will Dunham) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

