TREASURIES-U.S. yields dip with conflicting Ukraine news in focus

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell and were in a tight range on Wednesday, with traders torn between the Russian announcement of more troop withdrawals from the Ukraine border and the West's insistence there could be an attack with little or no warning.

Headlines about the conflict have kept investors caught between risk assets and safe havens, while oil this week touched its highest price since 2014.

Bonds, especially at the short-end of the curve, have also been focused on increasingly hawkish statements from Federal Reserve officials as the Fed unwinds years of easy monetary policy to fight the highest inflation in decades.

Price rallies in British and German bonds, linked to the Ukraine uncertainty, are helping keep U.S. yields in check ahead of a 20-year auction at 1:00 pm (1800 UTC), and the Fed minutes an hour later, according to Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

"It appears as though we are getting conflicting news from Ukraine, what NATO is telling us is counter to what we've heard from Russia. The situation is still front and center," he said.

"Core European markets, the UK and Germany, are a lot lower in yield than they were yesterday and that is having a positive effect on U.S. markets."

He said the Fed minutes could lead to hesitancy from bidders in the 20-year auction, but Fed concerns would come second to geopolitical developments.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 1 basis points to 2.035%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 0.9 basis points to 2.352%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 47.5 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.1 basis points at 1.558%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.835%, after closing at 2.838% on Tuesday.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.364%.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by David Holmes)

((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com; @RodrigoCampos;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.