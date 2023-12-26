TREASURIES-U.S. yields dip slightly to open final week of year

By Matt Tracy

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields on Tuesday dipped slightly to open the final week of 2023.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 0.2 basis points to 3.906%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 0.9 basis points to 4.051%.

Market movement in the last week of the year is typically quiet, as many traders take holiday to cap off the year. U.S. markets were closed Monday due to the Christmas holiday.

The move down in longer-dated Treasuries comes after the previous week's economic data pointed to weakening inflation.

Markets are now pricing in interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve as early as March next year. Traders see as much as 152 basis points in rate cuts by the end of 2024. FEDWATCH

New home price data on Tuesday served as a further sign of encouragement. Home prices rose 4.8% in October from the prior year, according to S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller' national home price index, marking the largest annual gain in 2023.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 3.3 basis points at 4.373%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -47.3 basis points.

The U.S. Treasury Department will hold several auctions on Tuesday, including $57 billion in two-year notes.

December 26 Tuesday 9:24AM New York / 1424 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2475

5.4019

0.023

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.105

5.3229

0.023

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-234/256

4.3732

0.033

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-210/256

4.0782

0.022

Five-year note US5YT=RR

102-26/256

3.9013

0.013

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-176/256

3.9276

0.005

10-year note US10YT=RR

104-212/256

3.906

-0.002

30-year bond US30YT=RR

112-8/256

4.0518

-0.008

