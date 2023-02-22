TREASURIES-U.S. yields dip on market consolidation, underlying trend still higher

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid on Wednesday, with the 10-year yield backing off three-month peaks, even as investors expected strong economic data to keep lifting interest rates.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting, released on Wednesday, reinforced the belief that the U.S. central bank will keep rates higher for longer.

A solid majority of Fed officials agreed to reduce hikes of the benchmark overnight rate to 25 basis points (bps). But "a few" participants at the meeting outright favored a larger 50- bps increase, or said they "could have supported" it.

"The Fed minutes were dovish mainly on the commentary around the risk of a financial shock. There were also some dovish comments with regard to wages," said Thierry Wizman, global FX and rates strategist, at Macquarie in New York.

"But in the final analysis, the Fed still concluded that more rate hikes are coming. Even if there were dovish comments in the minutes, the market felt that if the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee)had met today instead of three weeks ago, it would have been a different commentary given the employment trends and the strong retail sales."

U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR hit new three-month highs earlier on Wednesday, before trading 2 bps lower at 3.933%. U.S. two-year yields US2YT=RR, which reflect rate expectations, were slightly down on the day at 4.697%, after hitting three-month peaks on Tuesday.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who is not a voter on the FOMC this year, on Wednesday reiterated his view that a Fed policy rate of 5.25% to 5.5% would be adequate to curb inflation. His assessment is in line with the rate futures market, which expects a peak fed funds rate of 5.38% hitting in July FEDWATCH.

"With employment growth solid or robust and with inflation dishearteningly high and not coming down as fast as people expect, I think people are starting to scale back on recession expectations," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York.

"So the 10-year yield should be trading with a four-handle."

Following the Fed minutes release, investors in futures tied to the Fed's policy rate mainly kept their bets that the central bank will keep raising rates a quarter of a point at its next three meetings.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR was still inverted at -77.60 bps, little changed from Tuesday. The gap narrowed to -73.10 bps earlier, the steepest since Feb. 3.

This curve has been inverted since July and typically predicts a recession.

Wednesday's U.S. Treasury's auction of $43-billion five-year notes was decent, with a high yield of 4.109%, marginally above the expected rate of 4.106% at the bid deadline.

There were $106.7 billion in bids for the note for a 2.48 bid-to-cover ratio, lower than the previous 2.64 during the January auction, but slightly above the 2.43 average.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.71

4.833

0.017

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.91

5.1049

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-218/256

4.7036

0.000

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-200/256

4.4411

-0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

97-14/256

4.1658

-0.007

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

96-132/256

4.0815

-0.010

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-116/256

3.9331

-0.020

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97

4.0964

-0.036

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-144/256

3.9355

-0.041

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 34.25 3.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 19.50 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.25 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -39.75 1.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Richard Chang) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

