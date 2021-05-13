TREASURIES-U.S. yields dip after four-day run higher

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Thursday, with longer-dated yields retreating after four straight days of gains, even as a reading on inflation was higher than expected, while weekly initial jobless claims fell more than anticipated.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand rose 0.6% in April, hotter than expectations calling for a rise of 0.3% but less than the 1% jump the prior month. For the 12 months through April, PPI is up 6.2%, the biggest year-over-year climb since the series was overhauled in 2010. Weekly initial jobless claims rose less than expected.

The PPI comes on the heels of Wednesday's reading on consumer prices, which showed the biggest increase in nearly 12 years in April.

"Investors are looking and saying this is just one month’s data – is this going to be the trend? But the Fed is sticking to their mantra that any inflation we see short term is going to be transitory, it is going to be temporary, it is part of the reopening," said Eric Souza, senior portfolio manager at SVB Asset Management.

"That is probably what the market is reassessing."

Federal Reserve officials have repeatedly maintained they expect any rise in inflation to be short-lived. On Thursday, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin was the latest to downplay the likelihood of a long-term jump in inflation.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 3.7 basis points to 1.666% after climbing to a high of 1.707%, its highest since April 6.

Some market participants have downplayed economic data, noting that year-over-year comparisons are extreme due to the severe economic shutdown that began in March 2020.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 3.1 basis points to 2.385%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.695%, after closing at 2.731% on Wednesday, near its highest close since April 2011.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.545%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.5% a year for the next decade.

A $27 billion sale of 30-year bonds on Thursday will bring more supply to the market after auctions of $58 billion in three-year notes and $41 billion of #10-year notes earlier this week.

May 13 Thursday 10:50AM New York / 1450 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN1 UScv1

156-5/32

0-18/32

10YR TNotes JUN1 TYcv1

132-52/256

0-72/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0125

0.0127

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.03

0.0304

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-239/256

0.1589

-0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-190/256

0.3366

-0.020

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-152/256

0.8337

-0.030

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-156/256

1.3089

-0.034

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-160/256

1.6659

-0.037

30-year bond US30YT=RR

89-44/256

2.3852

-0.031

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 10.25 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.50 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.25 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.75 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -31.25 -0.50 (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Hugh Lawson) ((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik; Reuters Messaging: charles.mikolajczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

