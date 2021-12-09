TREASURIES-U.S. yields dip after claims data, CPI eyed

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields retreated on Thursday, following three straight days of gains for the 10-year yield, after data on the labor market and ahead of a key reading on inflation.

Weekly initial jobless claims dropped 43,000 to a seasonally adjusted 184,000, below expectations of 215,000 applications as labor market conditions continue to tighten.

The data comes ahead of a key inflation reading on Friday when the consumer price index for November is released. A strong reading could increase expectations the Federal Reserve will become more aggressive in tapering its bond purchases and begin to hike interest rates.

"For the long-end, if it is really bad it could actually steepen the yield curve further, there could be a rally in long-end Treasuries," said Jay Hatfield, founder and CEO of Infrastructure Capital Management in New York.

The yield on the 10-year had its biggest weekly drop since June 2020 last week after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell took a more hawkish tone and concerns over the COVID-19 Omicron variant rattled markets. The central bank is scheduled to hold its final policy meeting of the year next week.

But the yield had reversed course in recent days, rising for three straight, its longest daily streak of gains since mid-October as concerns about the severity of the variant ebbed.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 2 basis points to 1.489%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 1.2 basis points to 1.863%. The Treasury is scheduled to auction $22 billion in 30-year bonds later on Thursday.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 80.7 basis points after widening to as much as 84.7 on Wednesday.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 0.1 basis point at 0.680%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.875%, after closing at 2.902% on Wednesday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.536%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.5% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.460%.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

