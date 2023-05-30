News & Insights

TREASURIES-U.S. yields decline on debt deal expectations

May 30, 2023 — 09:29 am EDT

By Ross Kerber

May 30 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield declined on Tuesday as a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid potential default reassured investors.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 8 basis points to 3.740%.

"As the probability of a delayed payment declines, the rally in the front-end of the US rates market has the fundamental backing that will make it sustainable," wrote BMO Capital Markets analysts Benjamin Jeffery and Ian Lyngen in a note to investors.

But they noted the deal in Washington still needs votes in Congress, which will lead to trading opportunities during the holiday-shortened week.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 5.1 basis points to 3.925%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -80.5 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 4.6 basis points at 4.543%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate USBEI10Y=RR was last at 2.276%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging by that percentage per year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.545%.

