TREASURIES-U.S. yields decline in thin trading ahead of Fed minutes

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields eased on Tuesday amid thin trading and lingering concerns over more COVID-19 infections in China, with investors waiting for clues on the outlook for inflation and monetary policy from the Federal Reserve's minutes due on Wednesday.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR went down nearly 7 basis points to 3.759% while the yield on the two-year note US2YT=RR eased by a smaller extent to 4.518%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

The yield curve that compares these two maturities US2US10=TWEB remained deeply in negative territory at -76.1 basis points. When inverted, that part of the curve is seen as an indicator of an upcoming recession.

"There is little in terms of clear catalyst for the strength in Treasuries this morning, though weakness in Chinese equities following an increase in COVID cases may be a factor," said Jonathan Cohn, head of rates trading strategy at Credit Suisse in New York.

Investors ditched risk assets on Monday on fears that China could resume stricter measures to fight COVID after it said it faces its most severe test of the pandemic, although global shares rose on Tuesday on improved investor risk appetite.

The bond market will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and will close early on Friday.

"The confluence of a holiday week and World Cup is certainly weighing on trading volume, which is well below average today. Against this backdrop, the market may be potentially more susceptible to otherwise minor drivers or flows," said Cohn.

The Fed on Wednesday will release the minutes from its most recent meeting, with investors looking for any sign of discussions around moderating the pace of interest rate hikes as the U.S. central bank seeks to fight decades-high inflation without tightening monetary conditions to the point of pushing the economy into a recession.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell earlier this month said that while borrowing costs will need to rise further the central bank may raise rates in smaller increments in the future.

"I think the market would want to confirm that, or maybe get some indication of how unanimous that sentiment is," said Calvin Norris, portfolio manager and U.S. rates strategist at Aegon Asset Management.

Fed funds futures' traders on Tuesday were pricing for the central bank's benchmark policy rate to rise to a high of 5.079% by June, up from expectations of about 4.9% earlier this month, when data showed softer-than-expected consumer and producer price pressures for October.

The current federal funds rate stands at between 3.75% and 4.00%.

November 22 Tuesday 3:00PM New York / 2000 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.2075

4.3123

-0.015

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.53

4.7

0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-247/256

4.5186

-0.007

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-160/256

4.2739

-0.034

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-182/256

3.9393

-0.038

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-184/256

3.8805

-0.049

10-year note US10YT=RR

103-4/256

3.7597

-0.067

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-48/256

4.0597

-0.079

30-year bond US30YT=RR

103-4/256

3.8299

-0.077

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 29.25 -1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.75 -3.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.75 -2.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -45.75 -2.00 (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Jonathan Oatis) ((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +1 917 285 3067; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.