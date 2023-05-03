TREASURIES-U.S. yields decline as Fed flags rate hike pause

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points, as expected, but signaled a pause in its tightening cycle at the next few meetings - giving officials space to assess ongoing challenges such as bank failures and the continuing saga of the debt ceiling.

The Fed decision was a unanimous decision, raising the U.S. central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate to the 5.00%-5.25% range, the 10th consecutive increase since March 2022.

The accompanying statement saw a more qualified statement than in the previous one, similar to the wording used when it halted rate hikes in 2006. The Fed said "in determining the extent to which additional policy firming may be appropriate," officials will study how the economy, inflation and financial markets behave in the coming weeks and months.

"It was a pretty dovish rate hike today. The expectations were that it might be a bit more of a hawkish rate hike in terms of leaving the door open to further hikes if needed," said Tom Garretson, strategist, at RBC Portfolio Advisory Group in Minneapolis.

"The updated language in the policy statement does suggest the bar is going to be quite high for further rate hikes. The statement is pretty clear that today's hike is probably the last."

In midafternoon trading, U.S. two-year yields, which reflect rate move expectations, were last down 2.9 basis points (bps) at 3.951% US2YT=RR. The yield on benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR slid 2.8 bps to 3.408%.

May 3 Wednesday 2:37PM New York / 1837 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.09

5.228

0.001

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.835

5.025

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-226/256

3.9366

-0.043

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-80/256

3.6367

-0.056

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-110/256

3.4056

-0.060

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-162/256

3.3975

-0.051

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-216/256

3.3975

-0.041

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-24/256

3.7956

-0.034

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-136/256

3.7066

-0.025

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 27.75 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.50 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.75 1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 3.50 1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -39.50 1.50

