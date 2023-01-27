TREASURIES-U.S. yields decline after PCE data

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields declined after Friday's release of the Federal Reserve's favored inflation measure - the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index.

The so-called core PCE price index rose 4.4% on a year-on-year basis in December, in line with expectations, after increasing 4.7% in November.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR declined about two basis points after the data and were last seen at 3.525%, while two-year yields US2YT=RR declined marginally and were last seen at 4.199%.

The Fed tracks the PCE price indexes for monetary policy. Other inflation measures have also slowed down significantly.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

