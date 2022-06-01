TREASURIES-U.S. yields climb to two-week highs as recession risks wane with decent data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to two-week highs on Wednesday in choppy trading, as concerns about recession hitting the world's largest economy have eased amid a solid round of economic data, even as the Federal Reserve remained on track to undertake aggressive tightening this year.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year yields hit two-week highs of 2.951%, and were last up 9.5 basis points at 2.9387% US10YT=RR. U.S. two-year yields, which tend to be sensitive to the Fed's rate hikeoutlook, also climbed to a two-week peak of 2.674% and were last up 12.6 bps at 2.6659% US2YT=RR.

"I still believe rates will continue to drift higher, but not at the torrid pace they have been running," said Ellis Phifer, managing director, fixed income research at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.

"The front end of the curve is a very different story, that portion of the curve will follow the Fed rate hikes higher at roughly the same pace as the Fed's hikes," he added.

Wednesday's data showed U.S. manufacturing activity picked up in May as demand for goods remains strong. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM)'s index of national factory activity rebounded to 56.1 last month from 55.4 in April. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing.

"The strength in new orders in the ISM manufacturing data is particularly notable given the backdrop of a hawkish Fed," wrote Citi analysts in a research note. "While rising interest rates make investment more expensive, demand is clearly outweighing this dynamic for now."

In afternoon trading, U.S. 30-year yields edged up 2.2 bps to 3.0779%US30YT=RR.

On the shorter end of the curve, U.S. five-year yields also hit two-week highs of 2.952% and were last up 13.4 bps at 2.9433% US5YT=RR.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard, a voter at this year's Federal Open Market Committee, took centers on Wednesday and said it is "too early" to call a peak in inflation, warning that in past periods of high inflation, price pressures receded for months but then reasserted themselves.

He also said 3.5% for the fed funds rate is a good minimum level for how high policy rate needs to go.

Eurodollar futures show a terminal rate of about 3.4% in the current Fed tightening cycle, hitting that level in June next year. EDM3 That was up from 3.2% on Tuesday.

More data on Wednesday also showed a still sizzling U.S. jobs market. U.S. job openings fell in April, but still remained at considerably high levels. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, declined to 11.4 million on the last day of April, the Labor Department said, in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report.

The U.S. yield curve flattened on Wednesday, with steep rate hikes by the Fed firmly in place. The gap between U.S. two-year and 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB was 26.7 bps, down from 28.10 bps late on Tuesday.

June is also the start of the Fed's quantitative tightening. The Fed will not sell securities right now, but will allow a maximum of $30 billion in U.S. Treasuries and $17.5 billion in mortgage-backed securities to either mature or pay down, for a total of $47.5 billion.

The Fed is expected to increase the amount of securities that will come off its balance sheet over the next few months.

June 1 Wednesday 3:27PM New York / 1927 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.12

1.1388

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.59

1.6251

0.018

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-177/256

2.6598

0.120

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-190/256

2.8414

0.130

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-144/256

2.9365

0.128

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-144/256

2.9792

0.114

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-124/256

2.935

0.091

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-28/256

3.3113

0.044

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-216/256

3.0887

0.032

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 34.75 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.00 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.50 -1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.00 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -21.50 0.25 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.