TREASURIES-U.S. yields climb on Biden's proposed budget

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, bolstered by a New York Times report saying President Joe Biden will announce on Friday a $6-trillion budget for 2022, the largest spending since the second world war, fueling supply concerns.

Yields, though, came off a little bit after another strong auction of U.S. 7-year notes. Treasury also auctioned 2-year and 5-year notes on Tuesday and Wednesday, yielding robust results as well.

The 7-year note picked up a yield of 1.285%, compared with a when-issued or expected rate of 1.294% at the bid deadline, suggesting investors were willing to receive a lower yield for the note. The bid-to-cover ratio, another gauge of demand, was 2.41, higher than the 2.26 average analysts said.

Analysts said the 7-year note benefited from a sell-off in Treasuries that set it up nicely for the auction.

"The initial selloff in Treasuries was attributed to this morning's budget headlines and the increase in rates left a solid intraday concession for 7s," said Ben Jeffery, rates strategist at BMO in a note after the auction.

Investors typically sell Treasuries ahead of a note or bond sale to push yields higher so they can buy them at a lower price in a move called supply concession.

The sell-off ahead of the auction accelerated after news of the proposed Biden's budget for next year.

The budget figure suggested that the U.S. government will be running deficits of more than $1.3 trillion through the next decade, according to the report. The report weighed on Treasury prices because it means the government would have to flood the market with more debt to finance the budget.

"The supply fear is an easier thing to quickly price in," said Steve Feiss, managing director, fixed income, at broker-dealer Etico Partners.

Thursday's data on U.S. jobless claims and first-quarter gross domestic product growth also helped lift Treasury yields. Both reports showed the U.S. economy was on a stable path to recovery from the pandemic.

Initial jobless claims dropped more than expected last week to a seasonally adjusted 406,000 for the week ended May 22, compared to 444,000 the prior week. That was the lowest since mid-March 2020.

A separate report confirmed U.S. economic growth advanced in the first quarter at a 6.4% annualized rate, the government's second estimate for the period, unrevised from the estimate reported last month and followed a 4.3% growth rate in the fourth quarter.

In early afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.607% US10YT=RR from 1.574% late on Wednesday.

U.S. 30-year yields were also up 2.288% US30YT=RR from Wednesday's 2.26%.

Post-auction, U.S. 7-year yields were up at 1.259% US7YT=RR, compared with 1.23% on Wednesday.

In the repurchase market, the Federal Reserve's reverse repo facility attracted record volume of $485.3 on Thursday. Bigger banks and other financial institutions have increasingly turned to the Fed for reverse repos to park excess cash.

May 27 Thursday 2:02PM New York / 1802 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.01

0.0101

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.03

0.0304

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-245/256

0.1466

0.000

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-212/256

0.3083

0.005

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-174/256

0.8155

0.018

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-240/256

1.2594

0.029

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-36/256

1.6096

0.036

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-200/256

2.2014

0.031

30-year bond US30YT=RR

101-216/256

2.2896

0.030

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.75 1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.75 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -29.25 0.50 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Nick Zieminski) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

