TREASURIES-U.S. yields climb as investors see strong economy, more supply

Published
U.S. Treasury prices plunged on Friday, pushing yields on benchmark 10-year notes to their highest in more than a year, on continued optimism about U.S. economic prospects and expectations for increased debt supply with the approval of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.

    * U.S. 10-year, 30-yields hit more than 1-year high
    * U.S. yield curve steepest since Sept. 2015
    * U.S. overnight repo rate turns negative
    * Concerns about bank leverage rule persist
    * U.S. PPI rises in February, lifts yields

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    The U.S. yield curve, a barometer of risk sentiment, also
steepened sharply, with the spread between 2-year and 10-year
notes at 148.34 basis points <US2US10=TWEB>, its widest level
since September 2015.
    Investors also worried about a looming change in regulation
on the so-called "supplementary leverage ratio" (SLR) that could
prompt big Wall Street banks to reduce securities holdings and
lending, analysts said. The SLR directs larger banks to hold
more capital against their assets.
    Last April, the Federal Reserve eased leverage rules for
large banks by exempting certain investments - in this case
holdings of Treasuries or deposits at the Fed - from a key
leverage calculation. The central bank was trying to fight the
economic slowdown caused by the pandemic. [nL1N2BP2M4]
    That exemption is set to expire at the end of the month. So
far there has been no word from the Fed on a possible extension.
    "The bias in rates is still higher barring an unforeseen
setback on the vaccines or explicit Fed action which appears low
based on Powell's (comments) on March 4," said Gregory
Faranello, head of U.S. rates at Amerivet Securities in New
York. 
    He added that the outcome of the SLR decision is one of the
overriding factors in the market right now.
    If that exemption is not extended, that could prompt the big
banks to sell Treasuries and cause a further spike in yields.   
    U.S. 10-year yields, which started rising in Asia, rose as
high as 1.642%, a more than one-year peak. It was last up at
1.619% <US10YT=RR>.
    The 10-year yield on Friday was on a seven-week winning
streak for the first time since 2009.
    Yields on 30-year Treasuries were also up at 2.382%, earlier
climbing to 2.404%, the highest since early January last year 
<US30YT=RR>.
    Ten-year yields had hit a one-week low of 1.475% early on
Thursday but rose above 1.5% after data indicated a recovering
jobs market.
    Data showing U.S. producer prices rising 0.5% last month
also extended the rise in yields. [nL1N2LA171] 
    In the repurchase agreement market, the overnight repo rate
turned negative on Friday at -0.01% <USONRP=>, as excess cash in
the system weighed on the market.
    "This is largely a function of Treasury bill paydowns," said
Dan Belton, fixed income strategist, at BMO Capital in Chicago.
    He added that the Treasury's bill supply has fallen by $55
billion this week and is expected to decline by $44 billion next
week. U.S. Treasury bills outstanding have declined by more than
$200 billion over the last three weeks.
    Belton noted though that "assets continue to flow into
government money market funds, which often invest cash in repo,
so the cash and collateral imbalance that has been a dominant
theme in the repo market continues to drive low repo rates."
    
      March 12 Friday 1:53PM New York / 1853 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills <US3MT=RR>  0.03         0.0304    -0.008
 Six-month bills  <US6MT=RR>   0.045        0.0456    -0.007
 Two-year note <US2YT=RR>      99-243/256   0.151     0.008
 Three-year note <US3YT=RR>    99-184/256   0.3443    0.031
 Five-year note <US5YT=RR>     98-84/256    0.8449    0.067
 Seven-year note <US7YT=RR>    98-240/256   1.2851    0.087
 10-year note  <US10YT=RR>     95-116/256   1.6229    0.096
 20-year bond <US20YT=RR>      93-64/256    2.2992    0.119
 30-year bond  <US30YT=RR>     89-32/256    2.3855    0.105
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        10.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        10.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.00        -1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        1.00        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -31.25        -0.75    
 spread                                               
                                                      
 
