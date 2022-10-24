TREASURIES-U.S. yields climb as hawkish Fed concerns outweigh weaker economic data

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday as investors remained concerned the Federal Reserve would maintain its ultra hawkish stance on fighting inflation despite economic data pointing to a slowdown in U.S. business activity in October.

Some signs that the U.S. central bank has been shifting to a debate over how much higher it can safely push borrowing costs gave some support to Treasuries late last week. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Friday it was time to start talking about "stepping down" from rate hikes.

The Fed is widely expected to increase rates by 75 basis points next week but investors will be watching closely at any indication from policymakers of a softening approach regarding future rate hikes.

Speculation about a potentially more dovish Fed - despite U.S. inflation remaining hot - was visible in money markets, with fed funds futures traders on Monday pricing in a 91% probability of a 75 bps hike next week and about a 50% probability of another 75 bps increase in December.

A week ago, the chance of a 75 bps December hike was seen at over 65%, according to CME Group data.

Still, Treasuries - where yields move inversely to prices - dropped on Monday, reversing earlier gains, as investors were sceptical about a significant change in the Fed's stance.

"There's been a little bit of optimism coming from equities as of late, so we have a maybe a little bit more of a risk-on sentiment," said Jake Jolly, Senior Investment Strategist at BNY Mellon Investment Management. "But taking a step back, it's hard to see any material change and the macro outlook would suggest that things haven't changed much," he added.

Yields dropped after an S&P Global survey on Monday which showed U.S. business activity contracted for a fourth straight month in October, with manufacturers and services firms reporting weaker client demand - the latest evidence of an economy softening in the face of high inflation and rising interest rates.

But they climbed back again, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR up at 4.269%, some 6 basis points higher than its Friday close, and two-year note yields US2YT=RR at 4.515%, about 2 basis points higher than where it stood late last week.

On the long end of the curve, 30-year Treasury yields US30YT=RR hit a new high on Monday of 4.403%, their highest since 2011.

"If the Fed is going to be data dependent, these data points should be a focus point for them. Whether or not that actually happens, is yet to be seen," said Matthew Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management.

"The Fed is probably going to end up causing a policy reversal, in time, but for now I think it is trying not to succumb to the weaker economic data," he said.

October 24 Monday 10:16AM New York / 1416 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

3.91

4.0017

0.010

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.3325

4.4883

0.047

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-131/256

4.5153

0.024

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-44/256

4.5506

0.018

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-220/256

4.3841

0.030

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-74/256

4.3315

0.043

10-year note US10YT=RR

87-236/256

4.2699

0.058

20-year bond US20YT=RR

83-156/256

4.6498

0.080

30-year bond US30YT=RR

76-212/256

4.4033

0.099

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 36.75 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.75 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.25 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.25 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -47.75 -0.25

