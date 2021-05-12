TREASURIES-U.S. yields climb as CPI data stokes inflation worry

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Wednesday, with the 10-year note hitting its highest level in a month, following a much stronger than expected reading on consumer prices that heightened worries the economy may be heading towards a sustained period of higher inflation.

The Labor Department said the consumer price index surged 0.8% in April, its largest rise since June 2009, after rising 0.6% in the prior month. The "core" reading, which excludes the more volatile food and energy portions, jumped 0.9%. Expectations called for overall CPI to rise 0.2% and the core reading to climb 0.3%.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 7.1 basis points to 1.695%. The yield climbed as high as 1.697%, its highest since April 13 and on pace for its biggest one-day basis point increase since March 18.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has repeatedly stated that it views any inflation to be transitory in nature. On Wednesday, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said it will be "some time" before the U.S. economy is healed enough for the Federal Reserve to consider pulling back its crisis levels of support and he expects the rise in prices to be temporary.

"The market is getting ahead of itself in terms of pricing in a higher chance of inflation and rates rising while the Fed is being very clear and very cautious in setting expectations, telling people you have to be patient, you may see a lot of downside risk," said Kelly Ye, director of research at IndexIQ in New York.

"So it is going to be a continued push-and-pull in terms of the Fed telling people you guys are getting ahead of yourself while investors are scared and thinking about what they are going to do if inflation really starts to rise."

Analysts have noted there is likely to be higher reading in economic data in the coming months, as year-over-year comparisons are extreme due to the severe economic shutdown that began in March 2020.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 6.3 basis points to 2.415%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.734%, after closing at 2.697% on Tuesday, near its highest close in just over a decade.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.566%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.5% a year for the next decade.

A Treasury auction of $41 billion in 10-year notes was strong, with some analysts noting the rise in yields may have attracted buyers. A $27 billion sale of 30-year bonds on Thursday will bring even more supply to the market.

May 12 Wednesday 2:59PM New York / 1859 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN1 UScv1

155-18/32

-1-12/32

10YR TNotes JUN1 TYcv1

131-232/256

-0-140/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.015

0.0152

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0325

0.033

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-235/256

0.1668

0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-174/256

0.3576

0.028

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-114/256

0.8644

0.063

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-98/256

1.3431

0.070

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-228/256

1.6952

0.071

30-year bond US30YT=RR

88-148/256

2.4153

0.063

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 10.25 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.25 -1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.25 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -30.75 -0.75 Inflationhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3we4MO7 (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci) ((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik; Reuters Messaging: charles.mikolajczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

