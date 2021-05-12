TREASURIES-U.S. yields climb as consumer prices jump

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Wednesday following a much stronger than expected reading on consumer prices that heightened concerns the economy may be heading towards a sustained period of higher inflation.

The Labor Department said the consumer price index surged 0.8% in April after rising 0.6% in the prior month. The "core" reading, which excludes the more volatile food and energy portions, jumped 0.9%. Expectations called for overall CPI to rise 0.2% and the core reading to climb 0.3%.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 5.9 basis points to 1.683%.

"Obviously the numbers came in hotter than what had been expected but that doesn’t answer the most important question and that simply is whether these inflationary pressures we are seeing, if they are going to be with us longer than just 2021, and that is the piece that is really going to dictate what monetary policy looks like going forward," said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

Barnes noted that given how much the CPI number beat expectations, the move in yields was relatively tame.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 3.9 basis points to 2.391%.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has repeatedly stated that it views any inflation to be transitory in nature. On Wednesday, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said it will be "some time" before the U.S. economy is healed enough for the Federal Reserve to consider pulling back its crisis levels of support and he expects the rise in prices to be temporary.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.766%, after closing at 2.697% on Tuesday, near its highest close in just over a decade.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.577%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.5% a year for the next decade.

More supply is scheduled to enter the market later today, with a Treasury auction of $41 billion in 10-year notes scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) and $27 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.

May 12 Wednesday 11:38AM New York / 1538 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN1 UScv1

155-29/32

-1-1/32

10YR TNotes JUN1 TYcv1

131-244/256

-0-128/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.015

0.0152

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.035

0.0355

0.001

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-234/256

0.1688

0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-176/256

0.355

0.025

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-120/256

0.8595

0.058

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-112/256

1.3348

0.062

10-year note US10YT=RR

95

1.6826

0.059

30-year bond US30YT=RR

89-16/256

2.3907

0.039

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 10.25 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.00 -1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.25 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -30.00 0.00 Inflationhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3we4MO7

