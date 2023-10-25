TREASURIES-U.S. yields climb after strong September home sales data

By Matt Tracy

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR on Wednesday climbed after news of accelerating new home sales in September affirmed market expectations of prolonged high rates heading into 2024.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 6.4 basis points at 4.904%, after falling from a 16-year high of more than 5% on Monday.

New home sales rebounded 12.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 759,000 units last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. August sales were revised up to 676,000 units from the previously reported 675,000 units.

Mortgage rates approaching 8% could curb last month's strong demand, which along with continued inflation and U.S. economic strength, may increase the odds the U.S. Federal Reserve maintains high interest rates heading into next year to curb persistent inflation.

"The Fed has no choice but to continue to emphasize the message that interest rates are going to remain high for an extended period of time until they make enough progress on inflation," said Hans Mikkelsen, head credit strategist at TD Securities.

"I don't think it's fully priced into the markets just how long interest rates are going to remain higher."

The 30-year Treasury bond yield US30YT=RR was up 7.3 basis points at 5.036%. It posted its largest daily fall in two weeks on Monday, after billionaire investor Bill Ackman revealed he had covered his short position on bonds.

Citing the Middle East war between Israel and Hamas, Ackman shared other market participants' view that investors will turn to safe-haven U.S. Treasuries if the war expands.

The short end of the curve sold off, lifting the two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, 2 basis points to 5.092%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between two- and 10-year Treasury US2US10=RRyields, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -19.2 basis points.

An inverted yield curve historically is seen as a precursor to recession. But this curve has been steepening of late, reflecting concerns about resurging inflation that have prompted selling of long-dated Treasuries.

October 25 Wednesday 11:27AM New York / 1527 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.32

5.4674

-0.013

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.3275

5.5662

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-207/256

5.1019

0.031

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-26/256

4.9534

0.040

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-226/256

4.882

0.058

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-42/256

4.9405

0.071

10-year note US10YT=RR

91-244/256

4.9186

0.079

30-year bond US30YT=RR

85-184/256

5.0574

0.094

