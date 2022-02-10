TREASURIES-U.S. yields climb after CPI data; 10-year yield hits 2%

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose on Thursday, with the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield touching 2% for the first time since August 2019 after a reading on inflation was higher than forecast and cemented expectations the Federal Reserve will take steps to combat rising prices.

The consumer price index gained 0.6% last month, matching its increase in December, the Labor Department said. In the 12 months through January, the CPI jumped 7.5%, the biggest year-on-year increase since February 1982 and above the forecast for a rise of 7.3%.

Other data showed weekly initial jobless claims fell by 16,000 to a seasonally adjusted 223,000, slightly below the estimate of 230,000.

"With good jobless claims and hotter-than-expected inflation, the hawks are having a field day at the Fed," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

"The Fed will likely accelerate its balance sheet runoff to May instead of risking a 50-basis-point hike, they have a couple of levers to pull to remove accommodation. The optics around a faster or sooner balance sheet runoff are probably better than a bigger-than-typical hike."

Financial markets are fully pricing in a rate hike of at least 25 basis points from the Fed at its March 15-16 policy meeting, and forecasting a 44.3% chance of a 50-basis-point hike, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 6.7 basis points to 1.995% after hitting a high of 2%, the first time it had reached that level since August 1, 2019.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 5.1 basis points to 2.283%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 52.2 basis points after narrowing to 51.94, the smallest spread since September 30, 2020.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 12.3 basis points at 1.471%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.755%, after closing at 2.727% on Wednesday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.448%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.4% a year for the next decade.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Paul Simao)

