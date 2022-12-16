TREASURIES-U.S. yields catch up with global bonds sell-off on hawkish c. banks

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Most U.S. Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, rose on Friday as the market absorbed the Federal Reserve's guidance on protracted policy tightening and reflected a spike in European bond yields that had started on Thursday.

Volatility in U.S. government bonds - which had moved in the opposite direction on Thursday - was also partly the result of thin liquidity at the end of a choppy trading week and ahead of the holiday season.

Treasury yields had declined on Thursday on the back of weak economic data and despite spiking bond yields in Europe, where the European Central Bank raised interest rates and signalled more hikes to come.

On Friday, however, yields were bear-steepening, meaning yields for longer-term bonds were rising quicker than shorter-dated paper.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were up seven basis points (bps) to 3.52% and 30-year yields US30YT=RR rose by over seven bps. Two-year yields US2YT=RR - which tend to more closely reflect monetary policy expectations - were roughly unchanged at 4.245%.

"This is a Friday and we’re going to holiday season and as a result markets are fairly thin," said Greg Staples, head of Fixed Income North Americas at DWS Group.

"Maybe U.S. markets today are finally recognizing what is going on overseas in Europe," he added.

Global bond markets came under fresh selling pressure on Friday, a day after a slew of central banks jacked up interest rates and signalled that the fight to tame inflation was not over yet.

The European Central Bank on Thursday delivered a 50-bps interest rate hike, like the Fed did on Wednesday, but its hawkish message triggered heavy selling across European bond markets. U.S. bond investors, instead, had stuck to the view that the U.S. central bank will soon have to pivot to a less aggressive stance due to a weakening economy, despite the Fed also striking a hawkish tone.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Friday it remained possible the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates more than it currently expects next year as it fights decades-high inflation.

Meanwhile S&P Global's flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 44.6 this month from a final reading of 46.4 in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index at 47.

Treasury yields shed three to four bps just after the data was released, as signs of a weakening economy back market expectations that the Fed could start cutting interest rates sooner than when Fed officials currently forecast.

December 16 Friday 10:00AM New York / 1500 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.215

4.3175

-0.010

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.5275

4.6955

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-120/256

4.2455

-0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-24/256

3.9663

0.011

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-236/256

3.6692

0.043

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-136/256

3.6234

0.059

10-year note US10YT=RR

105-4/256

3.5205

0.070

20-year bond US20YT=RR

103-84/256

3.7608

0.074

30-year bond US30YT=RR

107-228/256

3.5685

0.074

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 30.75 1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.25 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.50 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.50 1.25 (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Susan Fenton) ((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +1 917 285 3067; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

