TREASURIES-U.S. yields briefly fall after non-farm payrolls

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields declined briefly after a U.S. non-farm payrolls report showed much lower-than-expected new jobs created in December.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 199,000 last month, data showed. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising by 400,000 and the unemployment rate dipping to 4.1%.

Data for November, though, was revised higher to show payrolls rose by 249,000 instead of the previously reported 210,000. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, dropped to 3.9% from 4.2% in November, underscoring tightening labor market conditions.

U.S. benchmark 10-year yields were last up 2 basis points at 1.7584% US10YT=RR from 1.7461% before the payrolls data release.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by John Stonestreet)

