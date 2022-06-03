TREASURIES-U.S. yields advance to two-week highs after strong-enough payrolls data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields firmed to two-week highs on Friday after data showed the world's largest economy created more jobs than expected last month, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates by half a percentage point a few more times this year.

U.S. yields from one-year notes to 30-year bonds all climbed to two-week peaks in the wake of the better-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report.

Data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 390,000 jobs in May, while April numbers were revised up to show an increase of 436,000 jobs instead of 428,000 as previously estimated.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 325,000 jobs last month. Estimates ranged between 250,000 and 477,000 jobs added.

Overall, the jobs report is "not going to change anyone's opinions one way or another. It's not going to change anything on the Fed's views," said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist, at Mizuho Securities in New York.

The market is still looking at two 50 basis-point rate increases at the June and July Fed meetings and possibly another of the same magnitude in September.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester, a voter at this year's Federal Open Market Committee meeting, said as much on Friday. Mester said the Fed may need to continue raising rates at the current clip through September unless there is "compelling" evidence that inflation has peaked based on a range of data.

"I'm going to come into that September meeting and if I don't see compelling evidence, then I could easily be a 50-basis-point (vote) in that meeting as well," Mester told CNBC.

Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York, said with the blackout period approaching ahead of the Fed's next policy meeting on June 15 pointed out that "anything that comes out today in terms of Fedspeak will help define the official outlook for June's meeting."

The payrolls data also showed average hourly earnings, a closely watched metric for wage inflation, rose 0.3%, less than forecast, causing the year-on-year growth to slow to 5.2%.

Jefferies, pointed out that wages for production and non-supervisory positions rose 0.6%.

"So, it looks like there is still good strength in wages for your 'front-line' workers, while weakness in managerial and white-collar wages is obfuscating this strength," said Jefferies analysts Aneta Markowska and Thomas Simons.

In afternoon trading, the U.S. benchmark 10-year yield rose 4.2 bps to 2.9570% US10YT=RR after earlier hitting a two-week high of 2.986%.

U.S. 30-year yields were up 3.8 bps at 3.1127% US30YT=RR. Earlier, they touched a two-week peak of 3.158%.

On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields, which tend to be sensitive to rate move expectations, gained 2.7 bps to 2.6647% US2YT=RR, after advancing to a two-week high earlier in the session of 2.689%.

The yield curve steepened after the payrolls report, with the spread between U.S. two-year and 10-year yields widening to 29 bps US2US10=TWEB.

Another piece of data on Friday showed U.S. services industry growth slowed for a second straight month in May. The Institute for Supply Management said its non-manufacturing activity index fell to 55.9 last month from 57.1 in April.

The report had little impact on Treasuries, but it did add to growing evidence that some sectors of the U.S. economy are starting to cool off.

June 3 Friday 3:04PM New York / 1904 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.165

1.1845

0.038

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.62

1.6558

0.026

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-174/256

2.6667

0.029

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-174/256

2.864

0.042

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-128/256

2.9508

0.042

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-128/256

2.9895

0.041

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-84/256

2.9534

0.038

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-212/256

3.3308

0.035

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-116/256

3.1094

0.034

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 37.00 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.50 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.75 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.75 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -21.75 -0.75 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Herb Lash and Karen Brettell; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Will Dunham and Tomasz Janowski) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.