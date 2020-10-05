TREASURIES-U.S. yields advance on stimulus hopes, Trump's health status

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday, as President Donald Trump's improving health bolstered risk sentiment, and expectations grew that a stimulus package to combat the economic impact of the pandemic could be completed before the November presidential election.

U.S. 10-year, 20-year, and 30-year yields rose to five-week highs, while the yield curve steepened to its widest since late August.

In line with the rise in yields, shares on Wall Street were higher on the day, while the safe-haven dollar and yen were weaker.

Trump began a fourth day at the military hospital on Monday where he is being treated for COVID-19. His medical team told reporters on Sunday that Trump could return to the White House as early as Monday.

At the same time, hopes about a U.S. stimulus deal have increased. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Monday there is still potential to reach agreement with U.S. lawmakers on more economic relief during the coronavirus pandemic, and Trump is committed to getting the deal done.

"Trump's improving health is helping the risk-on sentiment," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.

"The market is also trading the stimulus. The expectation is that something will get done before the election, so investors are penciling in the potential for coupon supply," he added.

In mid-morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose to 0.733%, from 0.694% late on Friday, after earlier rising to 0.739%, the highest level since late August.

U.S. 20-year yields US20YT=RR also a hit a five-week peak of 1.308% and were last at 1.305%.

Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were at 1.537%, up from 1.48% on Friday. Earlier, 30-year yields climbed to a five-week peak of 1.543%.

On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields rose to 0.134% US2YT=RR, from 0.133%.

The yield curve steepened on Monday, with the spread between the 10-year and two-year widening to as much as 60.2 basis points US2US10=TWEB, the widest spread since late August.

The curve has steepened by about 10 basis points since early September, as investors have piled into short-term debt, having ruled out rate hikes in the immediate future.

October 5 Monday 9:43 AM New York / 1343 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.09

0.0915

0.001

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1

0.1014

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-251/256

0.1348

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-220/256

0.1729

0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-188/256

0.3037

0.019

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-18/256

0.5107

0.031

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-240/256

0.7369

0.043

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-208/256

1.3078

0.061

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-248/256

1.544

0.064

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.50 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.75 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.75 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.25 -1.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

