TREASURIES-U.S. yields advance as strong data backs more Fed rate hikes

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday, as last week's stronger-than-forecast non-farm payrolls report as well as a slew of economic data cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates well into 2023 although at a slower pace.

The U.S. two-year/10-year yield curve US2US10=TWEB deepened its inversion from last Friday. The gap between the two notes' yields widened to as much as -81.20 basis points (bps), the most in two weeks, and was last at -76.70 bps.

The inversion of this curve typically precedes recession.

U.S. yields initially jumped on Friday after increased by 263,000 jobs last month, which was higher than expected, with the data for October also revised higher.

"The market is accepting that inflation is cooling and that's good news," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist, at Evercore ISI in New York.

"The problem is they're also looking at the labor market, (showing) a solid reading for the month of November, which means the Fed is going to go more because it wants the labor market to slow which raises the risk of recession," he added.

The rate futures market on Monday had priced in a peak fed funds rate of 4.9%, seen hitting at the July meeting. That was down from about 5.1% before Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that the U.S. central bank will likely slow the pace of interest rate hikes as soon as this month.

In mid-morning trading, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 6.7 bps at 3.570%.

On the shorter-end of the curve, the two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 4.9 bps at 4.329%.

U.S. yields briefly extended gains after a slew of data showed continued expansion in the world's largest economy.

U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, with employment rebounding. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its non-manufacturing PMI increased to 56.5 last month from 54.4 in October, which was the lowest reading since May 2020.

U.S. factory activity also showed gains, as did orders for durable goods.

December 5 Monday 10:11AM New York / 1511 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.2025

4.3041

-0.016

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.52

4.6869

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-77/256

4.3397

0.060

Three-year note US3YT=RR

101-46/256

4.0696

0.079

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-150/256

3.7449

0.079

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-40/256

3.6856

0.081

10-year note US10YT=RR

104-136/256

3.5791

0.076

20-year bond US20YT=RR

102-52/256

3.8407

0.057

30-year bond US30YT=RR

107-12/256

3.6128

0.053

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 31.25 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.25 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.50 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.75 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -39.75 0.75 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.