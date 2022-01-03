TREASURIES-U.S. yields advance as mounting COVID cases unlikely to slow 2022 rate hikes

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields soared on Monday in relatively thin trading, with several markets closed, as investors braced for what could be an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this year despite the recent jump in COVID-19 cases.

Market participants also said a slew of corporate bond offerings to start the year has pressured Treasury prices, with investors selling them to hedge corporate bond purchases.

Some financial markets are also closed due to holidays in countries such as Britain, Japan, China and Australia, resulting in thin liquidity that may have exacerbated moves in Treasuries.

Yields on U.S. 2-year notes, which are sensitive to rate hike expectations along with 5-year notes, soared to their highest since March 2020. U.S. 30-year, 20-year, 10-year and 5-year yields rose to six-week peaks.

COVID worries have been front and center once again for investors since the start of the holiday season. The number of new COVID-19 cases has doubled in the last seven days to an average of 418,000 a day, mostly attributed to the highly transmissible but milder Omicron variant, according to a Reuters tally.

Still the sharp rise in COVID infections was outweighed by inflation fears, with some investors believing the Fed could raise rates in March soon after it completes tapering of its bond purchases.

"It looks like the March meeting is in play on rate hikes. I think that's a little aggressive, but when you look at inflation, it continues to look bad," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York.

"There is no sign that inflation is moderating," Shipley said. "We'll get December inflation in a week or two, and it's going to be over 7%."

Fed Governor Christopher Waller, who has voiced concerns about rising prices for months, said a few weeks ago he thought a rate hike in March would be "very likely" given inflation's persistence and what he expects will be a return by then to pre-pandemic levels of employment.

Futures 0#FF: on the federal funds rate on Monday have priced in a roughly 70% chance of a quarter percentage-point tightening by March, fully pricing that scenario by May.

In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields hit a six-week high of 1.635% and were last up nearly 14 basis points at 1.6350% US10YT=RR. U.S. 30-year yields were also up 14 basis points at 2.0176% US30YT=RR after hitting a six-week high of 2.0319%.

On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields hit 0.804%, the highest in roughly 22 months, and were last up nearly 5 basis points at 0.7778% US2YT=RR. U.S. 5-year yields hit a six-week high of 1.37% and were last up 10 basis points at 1.3605% US5YT=RR.

On Monday, data from Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed net long bets on U.S. 2-year Treasury note futures rose to their largest in more than five years in the week ended Dec. 28. Net shorts on U.S. 10-year note futures, meanwhile, hit their lowest since late October.

The first business day of the year also opened with a flurry of corporate bond issuance, mostly in the financial sector, and that has undermined Treasuries. Bank of Nova Scotia, Caterpillar Financial, Metlife, Blackstone Holdings Finance, and CNO Global, among others, have bond offerings across the spectrum, Action Economics said.

Wall Street dealers typically lock in borrowing costs for corporate bonds they are underwriting. As part of that process, a dealer sells Treasuries as a hedge to lock in the borrowing cost on the bond issue before the deal is completed. Once the bond is sold, the dealer buys Treasuries to exit the "rate lock."

January 3 Monday 4:31PM New York / 2131 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.07

0.071

0.018

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.2

0.203

0.010

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-242/256

0.7778

0.046

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-238/256

1.0243

0.067

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-118/256

1.3621

0.104

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-206/256

1.5562

0.126

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-164/256

1.635

0.137

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-8/256

2.0596

0.147

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-128/256

2.0319

0.143

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 19.00 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 19.75 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.00 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.25 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -20.25 -1.50 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

