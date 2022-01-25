TREASURIES-U.S. yields advance as Fed policy decision looms

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields from 2-year notes and higher rose on Tuesday ahead of a Federal Reserve policy statement that is widely expected to signal an interest rate increase in March, the first since the start of the coronavirus pandemic nearly two years ago.

The yield curve steepened a little on the day, after flattening for most of the session, as long-term yields extended their rise. The spread between U.S. 2-year and 10-year yields widened to 76.4 basis points US210=TWEB.

A strong U.S. 5-year Treasuries auction briefly pared losses in the note's price, pushing yields lower.

Investors, however, remained squarely focused on the Fed, which will issue its policy statement at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT) Wednesday, at the close of its two-day meeting. The big question for investors will be the Fed's strategy and time frame on shrinking its roughly $9 trillion balance sheet, as it moves from buying bonds, known as quantitative easing, to quantitative tightening.

"We look for the swift shift from QE to QT to push up 10-year term premia which have been uncharacteristically low," Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

"That along with expectations of further rate hikes through 2023 at least, the 10-year yield should end Q1 around 1.85%. Along the way long-term bond volatility will remain high reflecting the volatility in the equity market and safe-haven flows," she added.

Fed funds futures 0#FF: have fully priced in a quarter-point tightening for the Fed's March meeting, plus three more for 2022.

U.S. stock markets were again in freefall on Tuesday, after a late-session bounce on Monday. Some market participants suggested that given the volatility in U.S. equities, the Fed could potentially pull back from the hawkishness evident after its December meeting and the minutes of that gathering released earlier this month.

"I think the Fed wouldn't mind some declines in the stock market as they've had them before," said Ellis Phifer, managing director, fixed income research, at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee. "But if they start feeling some pressure, they may start backing off a little bit. The Fed has jawboned a lot, and it has worked."

In early afternoon trading, the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield rose 5 basis points to 1.7867% US10YT=RR.

U.S. 30-year yields were up nearly 5 basis points to 2.1309% US30YT=RR.

On the shorter end of the curve, U.S. Treasury 2-year and 5-year yields rose to 1.0214% US2YT=RR and 1.5607% US5YT=RR, respectively. Both maturities reflect the market's interest rate expectations.

A robust auction of the Treasury's $55 billion in U.S. 5-year notes helped push yields on the notes lower. The 5-year cleared at a high yield of 1.533%, well below the expected rate at the bid deadline of 1.549%, suggesting strong demand,

The bid-to-cover ratio, another measure of demand, was 2.50, higher than the 2.41 in December and the 2.37 average. Indirect bidders, which include foreign central banks, were awarded 68.7% of the total, the largest since September 2017, according to Action Economics.

In the U.S. high-yield market, the ICE BofA U.S. high-yield index showed credit spreads widened to 344 basis points .MERH0A0on Monday, the widest since early December, and suggests increasing nervousness ahead of the Fed statement and press briefing on Wednesday.

January 25 Tuesday 1:50PM New York / 1850 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.195

0.1978

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.3825

0.3886

0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-181/256

1.0234

0.036

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-146/256

1.2729

0.041

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-134/256

1.5624

0.048

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-182/256

1.7269

0.045

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-84/256

1.785

0.050

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-244/256

2.1904

0.043

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-100/256

2.1302

0.045

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 13.50 -3.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.50 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.00 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.75 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -18.25 0.25 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Lisa Mattackal; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Leslie Adler) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.