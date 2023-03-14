TREASURIES -U.S. yields advance after Monday's plunge; inflation data helps extend gains

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, after posting big drops the previous session, as investors consolidated positions and weighed the monetary policy impact of banking system turmoil against stubbornly high inflation.

Data showed that U.S. inflation numbers rose last month, suggesting some expectation the Federal Reserve could continue to raise interest rates next week, though at a gradual pace, despite concerns about liquidity in the banking sector.

U.S. yields tumbled on Monday with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, as bank stocks plunged and the dollar fell. On Tuesday, fear of contagion continued to grip markets with global bank stocks taking another beating, before recovering ground.

The markets, however, kept one eye on inflation which has plagued the economy all year.

Data showed the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% last month after accelerating 0.5% in January. That lowered the year-on-year increase in the CPI to 6.0% in February, the smallest annual gain since September 2021.

But excluding volatile food and energy components, the CPI increased 0.5% after rising 0.4% in January. In the 12 months through February, the so-called core CPI gained 5.5% after advancing 5.6% in January.

"The pace of this inflation matters but now the Fed has to also consider the rising risks in financial stability. So policy makers will be attentive to those risks and likely pause sooner than they otherwise would have," said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist, at Edward Jones in St. Louis.

"It will be a balancing act for the Fed because we cannot look at this in isolation. At this point financial stability is probably as big a threat as inflation."

In mid-morning trading, U.S. Treasury two-year yields rose 28.9 basis points (bps) to 4.323% US2YT=RR, while the benchmark 10-year yield gained 13 bps to 3.645% US10YT=RR.

The U.S. Treasury yield curve extended its inversion in the wake of the CPI data as investors started to price in a rate hike next week. That said, the spread between the two-year and 10-year yields narrowed to -37 bps earlier in the session, the tightest spread since late October.

U.S. rate futures are now pricing in an 80% chance of a 25 bp hike at next week's Fed policy meeting, with a roughly 19% probability of a pause. The market last week was poised for a 50-bps increase prior to the SVB collapse.

Futures traders now expect a peak Fed funds rate of 4.97% in May. That was between 5.5% to 6% last week. Markets have also priced in cuts by June.

"Inflation has peaked but remains stubbornly firm and isn't declining as quickly as the Fed would like," wrote Tom Simons, money market economist, at Jefferies in a research note.

"The recent string of regional bank failures likely closed the door on a 50 bp rate hike, but today's data suggests that the Fed is going to remain on-track for a 25-bp hike on March 22."

March 14 Tuesday 10:28AM New York / 1428 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.7825

4.9089

0.079

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.79

4.9907

0.187

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-125/256

4.3613

0.331

Three-year note US3YT=RR

101-74/256

4.1635

0.273

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-130/256

3.8861

0.220

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-32/256

3.8142

0.188

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-128/256

3.6816

0.167

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-28/256

3.9398

0.113

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97

3.7934

0.126

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 26.50 5.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.25 5.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.25 1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.25 1.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -43.00 0.50 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Mark Potter) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.