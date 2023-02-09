TREASURIES-U.S. yields advance after 30-year bond auction

By Matt Tracy

Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, lifted by an auction of 30-year bonds that saw weak demand, the final of $96 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week.

Earlier in the session, long-dated yields fell from one-month highs following higher-than-expected jobless claims for last week, as investors re-evaluate the likely path of Federal Reserve policy following last week's surprisingly strong jobs report.

The 30-year bonds sold at a high yield of 3.686%, around 3 basis points above where they had traded before the auction. The bid-to-cover ratio was 2.25 times, the lowest since December.

Demand for government debt has been mixed this week with a $35 billion sale of 10-year notes on Wednesday seeing strong demand, and a $40 billion sale of three-year notes on Tuesday also coming in weak.

"The 30-year auction was the catalyst for the rise in yields in the afternoon," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

"We had fairly weak demand after a strong 10-year auction yesterday. The market got a little more confident in not setting up for the auction."

Last Friday, yields jumped after the U.S. Labor Department reported 517,000 new jobs in January, prompting investors to recalibrate for the possibility that the Fed will hike its federal funds rate beyond the 5.00%-5.25% peak previously expected.

But yields on Thursday fell slightly after investors digested Thursday's jobless claims numbers as well as last Friday's surprisingly strong employment figures.

Thursday's data showed more new claims for unemployment benefits last week than economists forecast, but remained at levels consistent with a tight labor market.

Investors took the higher-than-expected claims as a sign the Fed was on the right track in curbing inflation.

"I think the continuing jobless claims, especially this morning, point in the direction that you are starting to see some pressures build in the labor market," said Arvind Narayanan, senior portfolio manager and co-head of investment grade credit at Vanguard.

"We expect inflation to continue its downtrend, although none of this is going to be in a straight line," he added. "But the directionality is a slowdown, and we think fundamentals are going to matter."

Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin said on Thursday that tight monetary policy is "unequivocally" slowing the U.S. economy, allowing the Fed to move "more deliberately" with any further interest rate increase.

This follows Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on Tuesday that Friday's jobs report showed the U.S. central bank's inflation battle will "take quite a bit of time," and that interest rates may need to move higher than expected.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were last at 3.66%, up 2.8 basis points from the previous session. The yield hit 3.692% on Wednesday, the highest since Jan. 6. Two-year yields US2YT=RR rose as high as 4.514%, also the highest since Jan. 6.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB inverted as far as minus 88 basis points, the most inverted since Dec. 13, before retracing back to minus 82 basis points. The deep inversion in this part of the yield curve indicates concerns about an imminent recession.

The next major economic datapoint likely to influence Fed policy, January's consumer price inflation data, will come on Tuesday. This is expected to show headline prices rose 0.5% last month, while core prices increased 0.4%. USCPI=ECI, USCPF=ECI

February 9 Thursday 5:51PM New York / 2251 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.64

4.7597

0.046

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.74

4.9232

-0.001

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-84/256

4.4841

0.030

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-148/256

4.151

0.050

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-98/256

3.8604

0.040

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-72/256

3.7826

0.034

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-164/256

3.6636

0.028

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-144/256

3.8856

0.020

30-year bond US30YT=RR

104-196/256

3.7332

0.021

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 28.00 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.00 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.50 -1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.00 1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.50 0.00 (Reporting by Matt Tracy; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Matt.Tracy@thomsonreuters.com; Karen.Brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

