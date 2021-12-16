TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve steepens, but flattening trend remains intact

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury curve steepened on Thursday in choppy trading, in a surprising move, a day after the Federal Reserve doubled the pace of its monthly bond-buying tapering and flagged three interest rate increases next year.

Analysts said flattening moves of the last few weeks were being partly unwound while yields were mixed overall.

As the Fed moves toward a rate hiking cycle, the curve typically flattens as expectations of an interest rate increase tend to push short-term yields higher more than those on the long end.

"Curve steepening is definitely a surprising reaction. The Fed definitely checked all the hawkish boxes yesterday," said Zachary Griffiths, macro strategist at Wells Fargo.

"We are definitely in the flattening camp going forward. But this seems to be a brief pause," he added.

In midmorning trading, the gap between the U.S 5-year and U.S. 30-year yields widened to 68.50 basis points US5US30=TWEB, the steepest in two weeks. The curve was last 67.70 basis points.

The steeper U.S. curve came amid hawkish actions from not only the Fed, but some global central banks as well, with the Bank of England and Norway's Norges Bank raising interest rates and the European Central Bank turning a little less dovish.

That said, other parts of the yield curve remained flat, such as those on the U.S. 2-year and 10-year notes.

Griffiths of Wells Fargo also pointed out that risk sentiment has held up fairly well, with U.S. stocks up, despite a hawkish shift in the Fed's tone.

"It's surprising because the market was well set up for the Fed to sound hawkish yesterday, but the Fed was even more hawkish than we anticipated," he said. "Maybe some of the positive risk sentiment is weighing on the back end of the curve."

Thursday's U.S. data, meanwhile, was mixed, with initial unemployment claims showing a moderate increase in the latest week, while housing starts rose. The reports had fairly minimal impact on Treasury yields.

U.S. 10-year yields were down 3 basis points at 1.4309% US10YT=RR, while 30-year yields were up 1 basis point at 1.8633 US30YT=RR

On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields were down 5 basis points at 0.637% US2YT=RR, while 5-year yields were down 7 basis points at 1.1897% US5YT=RR.

December 16 Thursday 10:04AM New York / 1504 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0425

0.0431

-0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1275

0.1294

-0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-192/256

0.629

-0.058

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-62/256

0.9178

-0.079

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-82/256

1.1832

-0.075

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101

1.3488

-0.065

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-148/256

1.4207

-0.041

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-252/256

1.88

-0.014

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-128/256

1.8531

0.000

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 23.00 1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.00 1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.75 -1.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -20.00 -3.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

