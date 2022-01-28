TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve steepens as data reduces odds of large rate hike in March

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve steepened on Friday, after flattening for the last three sessions, as weaker-than-forecast consumption and labor cost data eroded expectations of a large interest rate increase of half a percentage point by the Federal Reserve at the March meeting.

A flattening of the curve reflects impending rate hikes that pushes short-term rates higher.

The 2-year and 10-year yield curve steepened to as much as 65.10 basis points US2US10=TWEB, the widest for the day, after hitting on Thursday its narrowest spread since November 2020.

Another yield curve measure, the spread between 5-year and 30-year yields, widened as well to 53.70 basis points US5US30=TWEB.

After the data, fed funds futures 0#FF: have priced in about 120 basis points of tightening or nearly five hikes for 2022. The probability of a 50 basis point hike in March declined to 16%, from about 32% before the data's release.

Friday's reports were mixed, with some weak elements on a monthly, but overall, the numbers still suggested higher near-term inflation and should keep the Fed on its tightening path.

U.S. data showed personal income and spending were weaker than expected for the month of December. That said, the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose 4.9% year-on-year in December, the biggest increase in 39 years.

A report on U.S. employment costs also showed a rise of 1% for the fourth quarter, lower than the consensus estimate. The index though climbed to 4% on a year-on-year basis, the largest such increase since 2001.

"Treasuries were under pressure in the run-up to this morning's round of data - with the longer end leading the sell-off," said BMO Capital in a research note after the release of the data.

"Since the data hit, we've seen the front end rally in outright terms on the disappointing ECI (employment cost index) data, but yields remain well within the prevailing range ... We'll be watching the choppiness in equities for any further skittishness in risk assets as investors continue to digest the Fed's decidedly hawkish tone."

U.S. 2-year yields, which reflect interest rate expectations, soared to 1.228% US2YT=RR earlier in the session, the highest since February 2020. But that rise occurred before the release of the U.S. numbers and the 2-year yield was last down 1.4 basis points at 1.1783%

U.S. 5-year yields, which is also an indicator of the market's rate outlook, fell 2.4 basis points to 1.6389% US5YT=RR

The benchmark 10-year yield was little changed at 1.8051% US10YT=RR, while 30-year yields rose 1.7 basis points to 2.1082% US30YT=RR.

January 28 Friday 10:35AM New York / 1535 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.2

0.2029

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.43

0.4369

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-105/256

1.1742

-0.018

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-56/256

1.3956

-0.023

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-88/256

1.6372

-0.026

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-200/256

1.7834

0.001

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-44/256

1.8033

-0.005

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-48/256

2.1756

0.004

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-220/256

2.1082

0.017

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 14.75 1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.75 1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.00 1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.25 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -17.00 0.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

