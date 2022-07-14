TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve inversion shrinks as markets pare back 100-bps rate hike bets

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - A closely-watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve on Thursday narrowed its inversion from a level that was more than two-decades deep, after Federal Reserve officials said they support 75 basis points of tightening later this month instead of the 100 bps the market priced in earlier in the session.

Expectations that the Fed would hike by 100 bps at its July 26-27 meeting, more than the 75 bps priced in on Tuesday, came after a Wednesday's report showing the annual U.S. inflation rate hitting a more than 40-year peak in June.

The inversion on the U.S. two-year/10-year yield curve US2US10=TWEBshrank on Thursday to as low as 15 bps, from as much as 27.6 basis points (bps) earlier, the most since September 2000, Refinitiv data showed.

Curve inversions typically precede recessions. The 2/10 inversion specifically preceded the last eight recessions, including 10 of the last 13, analysts said.

"There are some people who want the Fed to go 100, but I don't think they're going 100. The question is: can the Fed slow the economy down without pushing it into recession?," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist, at Evercore ISI in New York.

"The CPI (consumer price index) number was terrible and obviously that's a problem, but with jobless claims at 244,000, there are signs the economy is slowing here. I think it's still an open question as to whether the Fed can engineer a soft landing," he added.

Thursday's data showed U.S. initial jobless claims rose to an eight-month high of 244,000.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday he supports another 75-bps rate increase at the policy meeting, but would lean toward a larger hike if incoming data shows demand is not slowing fast enough to bring inflation down.

"Markets may have gotten ahead of themselves a little bit yesterday," Waller noted.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard also would prefer to lift rates by 75 bps at the next Fed meeting, telling the Japanese news service Nikkei in an interview on Thursday that he does not back a larger increase for now.

Following the Fed officials' comments, U.S. Fed funds futures 0#FF: priced in just a 42% chance of a 100-bps hike at the Fed meeting this month, compared with around 86% before the statement from Waller who spoke ahead of Bullard, according to CME's FedWatch.

Also on Thursday, other parts of the U.S. yield curve such as the 2/5, 2/30, 5/10, and 5/30 inverted as well,but narrowed the gap after the Fed comments.

In afternoon trading, yields on 10-year benchmark U.S. debt US10YT=RR rose 4.2 bps to 2.948%, while yields on two-year debt US2YT=RR, which are sensitive to rate expectations, was little changed at 3.136%US2YT=RR. U.S. two-year yields briefly fell after Fed's Waller's comments.

July 14 Thursday 3:37 p.m. New York / 1937 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.3525

2.3993

0.023

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.835

2.9159

-0.029

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-192/256

3.1321

-0.012

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-150/256

3.1457

0.006

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-230/256

3.0532

0.034

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-80/256

3.0392

0.041

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-104/256

2.9447

0.039

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-120/256

3.3561

0.015

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-188/256

3.0949

0.027

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 27.75 5.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.50 3.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.75 1.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -25.75 -0.75 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Richard Chang) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

