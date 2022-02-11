TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve flattens below 40 bps as rate hike bets grow

Feb 11 (Reuters) - A widely watched spread of the U.S. Treasury yield curve fell below 40 bps for the first time in 1-1/2 years on Friday as growing expectations of higher U.S. interest rates prompted traders to push short-end yields higher.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a voter on the Federal Open Market Committee this year, told Bloomberg on Thursday he has become "dramatically" more hawkish in light of the hottest inflation reading in nearly 40 years. He now wants a full percentage point of interest rate hikes over the next three U.S. central bank policy meetings.

Coupled with red-hot inflation readings, money markets were pricing in as much as 62% probability of a 50 bps rate increase in March and more than 167 bps of cumulative rate hikes for the rest of the year on Friday IRPR.

On Friday, the spread between yields of 2-year U.S. Treasury debt and 10-year U.S. Treasury debt US2US10=TWEB fell below 40 bps for the first time since August 2020. Spreads have narrowed nearly 19 bps so far this month and on track for its biggest tightening since July 2021.

Analysts expect more flattening in store with Goldman Sachs predicting spreads to compress to 25 bps.

On an outright basis, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR are up more than 8 bps this week while two-year yields US2YT=RR have jumped 30 bps so far this week.

Thursday's data showed the CPI index gained 0.6% last month after increasing 0.6% in December. In the 12 months through January, the CPI jumped 7.5%, the biggest year-on-year increase since February 1982. Economists had forecast a 7.3% increase.

But some strategists believe the soaring expectations of U.S. rate hikes in the coming months may be overdone as the Fed will have to start either delivering on these bets or money markets pricing may be forced to come back down dramatically.

"I think there is a possibility we could see a wave of profit taking on hawkish Fed bets into the March FOMC and/or month-end soon after," RBC strategists said in a client note.

